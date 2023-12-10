Ashwini-Tanisha clinches Guwahati Masters women's doubles title

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto won the women's doubles title at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 on Sunday in Guwahati.



The world no. 28 Indian pair delivered a dominating performance to register a straight-game (21-13, 21-19) win over Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei in the final. The match lasted for 40 minutes.

Last week, the Indian combination made a runner-up finish at the Syed Modi India International, a Super 300 BWF World Tour event.

This was Ashwini, 33, and Tanisha's third title of the year. Earlier this year, they won the Nantes International Challenge and Abu Dhabi Masters.

Ashwini and Tanisha paired up in January this year. They were the only pair in contention for a title after the semifinal exit of Malvika Bansod.

Earlier in the event, Tanisha lost in the mixed doubles semifinal, partnering with Dhruv Kapila.

This title win, their first on home soil, will further elevate their position on the BWF World Rankings before they go for the kill at Odisha Masters, starting next week.



Tanisha earlier this week said, "Focus is qualifying for the Olympics."

"There's a fairly good chance in qualifying in the women's doubles more than the mixed doubles," she added.

"We (Tanisha and Dhruv Kapila) have only started playing a tournament together and I think there are, there's just like four-five months left for the Olympics qualification. So, practically, if you'd see, there's a fairly decent chance of qualifying in the women's doubles, and that is where ," she had said.