Gokulam Kerala continues to use EMS Stadium despite no renewal of contract

Gokulam Kerala allegedly violated its contract with Kozhikode Corporation as it continues to use the EM Stadium despite the corporation not renewing the contract due to the club's utter failure to maintain the stadium. The municipality has also drawn criticism for its inability to protect its assets.



The fiasco between Gokulam Kerala and the Kozhikode Corporation came into the limelight in April this year when the club left the flood light in poor condition and the venue dirty. Several equipment in the venue were left broken too.

The club refused to carry out the maintenance work before the Super Cup despite the Corporation’s request to do so. The Corporation then handed over the task to Kozhikode District Football Association (KDFA) which carried out maintenance in a hurry before the championship commenced.

In the wake of this development, the Kozhikode Corporation refused to renew the contract with Gokulam Kerala on May 28, 2023. However, Gokulam refused to comply with that and continues to occupy the stadium as its home ground. The stadium has been in the club's possession since 2018. The contract was renewed every year.

The municipality said it did not renew the contract this year as the club was unable to maintain the well-being of the stadium as agreed in the contract.

Kozhikode Corporation has also invited an expression of interest from agencies for future maintenance of the stadium. However, it has so far failed to take the stadium away from Gokulam Kerala which continues to use the venue as its home ground for the new season of I-league.

Under the old contract, the club was bound to pay the corporation an annual user fee of Rs 3.40 lakh and maintain the pitch, gallery, seating, and flood light in the stadium at its own expense.