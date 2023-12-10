Om Prakash Chouhan triumphs in SSP Chawrasia Invitational, surpasses INR 1 crore in season earnings

Om Prakash Chouhan demonstrated remarkable composure in a closely contested finale, clinching victory in the Rs 1 crore SSP Chawrasia Invitational golf tournament to secure his 11th career title and fourth of the season on Sunday.

Despite facing a challenging day with a one-over 73, Om Prakash (70-69-70-73), who led by four shots overnight, sealed the win with a last-hole birdie, finishing at six-under 282 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC). The American rookie Varun Chopra (73-72-69-69) secured the runner-up spot at five-under 283 with the day's joint lowest score of 69.

Known as 'OP,' Om Prakash claimed the winner's check of Rs 15 lakh, becoming the first player to surpass the INR 1 crore mark in season earnings on the PGTI.

Originally from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Om Prakash, affiliated with the Kalhaar Blues and Greens golf course in Ahmedabad, extended his lead in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking, amassing season earnings of Rs 1,13,80,559. This gave him a substantial lead of over Rs 39 lakh over the second-placed Karan Pratap Singh.

Despite a challenging start, with four bogeys over the next 13 holes, Om Prakash made a decisive comeback on the closing stretch, sinking crucial birdies on the 15th and 18th holes.

Reflecting on his performance, Om Prakash said, "I normally play attacking golf, but today I played a little conservatively. I’m delighted that I came through in the high-pressure situation at the end when it mattered the most."

Om Prakash attributed his success to a change in strategy on the back-nine, opting for 3-wood and rescue clubs instead of the driver. Varun Chopra secured his second runner-up finish of the year, moving up to the 16th position in the Order of Merit.

Angad Cheema finished third at four-under 284, maintaining a consistent season and climbing to the ninth position in the money list. Udayan Mane and Rashid Khan shared the tied fourth place at two-under 286.