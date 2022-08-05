Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 LIVE: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik begin India's wrestling campaign — Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog
CWG 2022 Live: How many more medals can India's wrestlers add to their tally of 20 medals on Friday?
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India are currently in seventh spot on the CWG 2022 medal tally with six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals. With the wrestlers getting into their groove on Friday, we can expect the medal count to shoot up. READ | Day 8 Schedule
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Upcoming Events
We're set for a busy morning session today:
Lawn Bowls - India v England- Women's Pair Quarter-finals- 01:00 PM
Lawn Bowls- India v Canada- Men's Fours Quarter-finals- 04:30 PM
Table Tennis- Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra v Ajoke/Olajide- 02:00 PM
Table Tennis- Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja v Ying Ho/Feng Chee- 02:00 PM
Para Table Tennis- Sonalben Patel v Ikepoyi- Women's Singles (Classes 3-5) semi-final- 02:40 PM
Para Table Tennis- Bhavina Patel v Sue Bailey- Women's Singles (Classes 3-5) semi-final- 02:40 PM
Para Table Tennis- Raj Aravindan v Sulu Naisuru- Men's Singles (Classes 3-5) semi-final- 02:40 PM
Athletics- Jyothi Yaaraji- Women's 100 M Hurdle Heat 2- 03:06 PM
Table Tennis- Manika Batra v Jee Minhyung- Women's Singles Ro16- 03:15 PM
Table Tennis- Sreeja Akula v Carey Charlotte- Women's Singles Ro16- 03:15 PM
Table Tennis- Reethi Tennison v Feng Tiaweni-Women's Singles Ro16- 03:15 PM
Table Tennis- Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan v Ridoy/Ramhimilian- Men's Doubles Ro16- 03:55 PM
Table Tennis- Sanil Shetty/Harmeet Desai v Xin Yan/Dillon Chambers- Men's Double Ro16- 03:50 PM
- 5 Aug 2022 6:40 AM GMT
Day 7 Highlights
After a succesful week in the Birmingham games, India currently has accrued 20 medals. On day 7, there were a couple of boxing medals confirmed thanks to the efforts of Jaismine and Amit Panghal.
Other than that, athletics and para sports were events in which India clinched medals. Here are the Indian medallists from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
Sudhir (Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight)- Gold
Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)- Silver