Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 6
silver 7
Bronze 7
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 LIVE: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik begin India's wrestling campaign — Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog

CWG 2022 Live: How many more medals can India's wrestlers add to their tally of 20 medals on Friday?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 LIVE: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik begin Indias wrestling campaign — Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog
X

Bajrang Punia will be among the wrestlers in action through the day. (SAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-05T13:34:09+05:30

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India are currently in seventh spot on the CWG 2022 medal tally with six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals. With the wrestlers getting into their groove on Friday, we can expect the medal count to shoot up. READ | Day 8 Schedule

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games Athletics Wrestling 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X