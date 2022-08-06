Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Hockey Semi-final: India v Australia- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Indian women's team led by Savita Punia will take on the World Cup bronze medalists Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

After a disappointing world cup, the Indian team has shown better intent during the CWG finishing second in the group.

India will draw confidence from their last year's win against Australia in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals but it will be a tough challenge for the Indian team.

