Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Hockey Semi-final: India v Australia- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow here for the LIVE updates from the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey clash between India and Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Savita Punia Hockey
Indian captain Savita Punia (yellow) led the team from the front and was magical throughout the tournament.

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-06T00:29:29+05:30

Indian women's team led by Savita Punia will take on the World Cup bronze medalists Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

After a disappointing world cup, the Indian team has shown better intent during the CWG finishing second in the group.

India will draw confidence from their last year's win against Australia in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals but it will be a tough challenge for the Indian team.

