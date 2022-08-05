Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 Table Tennis LIVE: Sharath/Sreeja and Manika/Sathiyan in action — Scores, Updates, Blog
A packed day of Indian table tennis action awaits us as Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, G. Sathiyan will lead the charge across events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of table tennis from Day 8 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022!
It's set to be a packed day of table tennis action with back-to-back matches lined up as Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra, among others, will lead the charge across events.
Follow all table tennis action live:
