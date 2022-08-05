Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 7?

After a succesful week in the Birmingham games, India currently has accrued 20 medals. On day 7, there were a couple of boxing medals confirmed thanks to the efforts of Jaismine and Amit Panghal.

Other than that, athletics and para sports were events in which India clinched medals. Here are the Indian medallists from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Sudhir (Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight)- Gold

(Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight)- Gold Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)- Silver

Here is how India stands on the medal tally table after a week:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 46 38 39 123 2 England 39 37 29 105 3 Canada 16 28 21 57 4 New Zealand 16 10 10 36 5 Scotland 7 8 17 32 6 South Africa 6 7 7 20 7 India 5 6 7 18 8 Wales 4 4 9 17



