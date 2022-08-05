Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 6
silver 7
Bronze 7
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 7?

Here's how India performed on Day 7 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Murali Sreeshankar and Sudhir with their medals at CWG 2022

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 5 Aug 2022 5:44 AM GMT

After a succesful week in the Birmingham games, India currently has accrued 20 medals. On day 7, there were a couple of boxing medals confirmed thanks to the efforts of Jaismine and Amit Panghal.

Other than that, athletics and para sports were events in which India clinched medals. Here are the Indian medallists from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

  • Sudhir (Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight)- Gold
  • Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)- Silver

Here is how India stands on the medal tally table after a week:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Australia

46

38

39

123

2

England

39

37

29

105

3

Canada

16

28

21

57

4

New Zealand

16

10

10

36

5

Scotland

7

8

17

32

6

South Africa

6

7

7

20

7

India

5

6

7

18

8

Wales

4

4

9

17


M Sreeshankar Amit Panghal Long Jump Boxing 
