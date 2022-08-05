Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: What does the medal tally look like after Day 7?
Here's how India performed on Day 7 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
After a succesful week in the Birmingham games, India currently has accrued 20 medals. On day 7, there were a couple of boxing medals confirmed thanks to the efforts of Jaismine and Amit Panghal.
Other than that, athletics and para sports were events in which India clinched medals. Here are the Indian medallists from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
- Sudhir (Para Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight)- Gold
- Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)- Silver
Here is how India stands on the medal tally table after a week:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
Australia
46
38
39
123
2
England
39
37
29
105
3
Canada
16
28
21
57
4
New Zealand
16
10
10
36
5
Scotland
7
8
17
32
6
South Africa
6
7
7
20
7
India
5
6
7
18
8
Wales
4
4
9
17
