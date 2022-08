Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 India's Schedule - Wrestlers in action today

We're now in the last leg of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. with just a few more days of action left.



India finished day 7 with a gold medal. Para Powerlifter Sudhir won a medal for India in the Para Power lift.

On Day 8, wrestling action gets underway in Birmingham with some of India's big medal favourites in contention. On Gold Coast in 2018, India won 12 medals across all categories, including five golds.



The women's hockey team too will take the field, for their big semi-final against Australia.

Here's the full Indian schedule for Friday at the 2022 CWG:



Lawn Bowls - India v England- Women's Pair Quarter-finals- 01:00 PM

Lawn Bowls- India v Canada- Men's Fours Quarter-finals- 04:30 PM

Table Tennis- Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra v Ajoke/Olajide- 02:00 PM

Table Tennis- Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja v Ying Ho/Feng Chee- 02:00 PM

Para Table Tennis- Sonalben Patel v Ikepoyi- Women's Singles (Classes 3-5) semi-final- 02:40 PM

Para Table Tennis- Bhavina Patel v Sue Bailey- Women's Singles (Classes 3-5) semi-final- 02:40 PM

Para Table Tennis- Raj Aravindan v Sulu Naisuru- Men's Singles (Classes 3-5) semi-final- 02:40 PM

Athletics- Jyothi Yaaraji- Women's 100 M Hurdle Heat 2- 03:06 PM

Table Tennis- Mainka Batra v Jee Minhyung- Women's Singles Ro16- 03:15 PM

Table Tennis- Sreeja Akula v Carey Charlotte- Women's Singles Ro16- 03:15 PM

Table Tennis- Reethi Tennison v Feng Tiaweni-Women's Singles Ro16- 03:15 PM

Table Tennis- Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan v Ridoy/Ramhimilian- Men's Doubles Ro16- 03:55 PM

Table Tennis- Sanil Shetty/Harmeet Desai v Xin Yan/Dillon Chambers- Men's Double Ro16- 03:50 PM

Badminton- Teressa Jolly/Gayatri v Jemimah/Ganesha- Women's Doubles Ro16- 04:10 PM

Athletics- Ancy Sojan- Women's Long Jump Qualification Group A- 04:10 PM

Athletics- Men's 4*400 M Relay heat 2- 04:19 PM

Table Tennis- Manika/Diya v Catherine V Catherine/Rehann- Women's Double Ro16- 04:30 PM

Badminton- Kidambi Srikanth v Dumindu Abeywickrama- Men's Singles Ro16- 05:45 PM

Table Tennis- Achanata Sharath v Luu Finn-Women's Singles Ro32- 05:45 PM

Table Tennis- Sathiyan v Paul McCrerry- Men's Singles Ro32- 05:45 PM

Badminton- PV Sindhu v Kabugabe- Men's Singles Ro16- 05:45 PM

Wrestling- Starts at 3:00 PM

Sakshi Malik. Divya Kakran, Mohit, Anshu, Deepak Punia, Bajrang.

Badminton- Aakarshi Kashyap v Kattiritzi- Women's Singls Ro16- 11:20 PM

Badminton-Lakshya Sen v Ling Xiang In- Men's Singles Ro16- 11:20 PM

Badminton- Satwik/Chirag v Murad/Irfan- Men's Doubles Ro16- 12:00 AM

Squash- Dipika/Joshana v Ainna/Yiwen- Women's Doubles Quarter Final- 10:30 PM

Squash- Senthilkumar/Abhay v Alan/Douglas- Men's Doubles Ro16- 11:15 PM

Squash- Dipika/Saurav v Zac/Rachael- Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals- 12:45 AM

Hockey- India v New Zealand- Semi-finals- 12:45 AM

Athletics- Hima Das- Women's 200 M Semi-final- 12:53 AM