Commonwealth Games 2022: Badminton LIVE Day 8 - Gayatri/Treesa storm into quarters, Kidambi Srikanth in action — Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Badminton in Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
A total of six Round of 16 badminton matches featuring Indians will take place at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Leading India's charge today will be PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in singles.
Providing them company would be Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap with Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri in doubles.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2022 12:01 PM GMT
It's a close start to the match as the Sri Lankan produces good shots to level at 4 ALL!
Kidambi Srikanth plays some delightful dropshots but the Sri Lankan also keeps pace with him on the board in the opening game
- 5 Aug 2022 11:47 AM GMT
It will 2018 CWG singles silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in action next!
Kidambi Srikanth will be playing his Round of 16 match against Dumindu ABEYWICKRAMA of Sri Lanka next!
Hungry for gold, Srikanth, a former World No. 1 should have an easy outing here.
- 5 Aug 2022 10:58 AM GMT
And on their debut, Gayatri and Treesa are into the quarters in women's doubles!
A very dominant show by Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly as they win 21-2, 21-4 against a pair from Mauritius to storm into the quarters!
- 5 Aug 2022 10:55 AM GMT
Great responses from the Indian pair who simply mean business!
The Indian pair lead 15-13 in the second game as Gayatri and Treesa play around with the shuttle and leave the opponents flustered with the pace
- 5 Aug 2022 10:50 AM GMT
Treesa Jolly is a treat to watch as she finds creative angles to smash!
Gayatri and Treesa are on a rampant role here and lead 9-1 in the second game
- 5 Aug 2022 10:45 AM GMT
Gayatri and Treesa are on fire here!
Utter dominance from the Indian women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly as they win the first game 21-2!
- 5 Aug 2022 10:38 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to another day of badminton action!
Indian shuttlers are doing extremely well at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as we have a packed day ahead featuring Sindhu, Lakshya, Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag among others!
We will have women's doubles action up first with Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly up against a pair from Mauritius!