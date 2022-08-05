Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 6
silver 7
Bronze 7
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Badminton LIVE Day 8 - Gayatri/Treesa storm into quarters, Kidambi Srikanth in action — Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Badminton in Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Badminton LIVE Day 8 - Gayatri/Treesa storm into quarters, Kidambi Srikanth in action — Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

Kidambi Srikanth (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-05T17:31:39+05:30

A total of six Round of 16 badminton matches featuring Indians will take place at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Leading India's charge today will be PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in singles.

Providing them company would be Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap with Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri in doubles.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games Badminton Bai Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X