Commonwealth Games 2022: Badminton LIVE Day 8 - Gayatri/Treesa storm into quarters, Kidambi Srikanth in action — Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

A total of six Round of 16 badminton matches featuring Indians will take place at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Leading India's charge today will be PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in singles.

Providing them company would be Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap with Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri in doubles.

