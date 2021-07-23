Tokyo Olympics: Archery LIVE Day 1, July 23 - Deepika Kumari starts her campaign - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's live blog for Archery on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's archery veteran and the current world number 1 in women's individual recurve, Deepika Kumari, will be the first Indian in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 27-year-old from Jharkhand will be seen competing in the women's individual ranking round today.

Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates!