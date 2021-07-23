Archery
Who is Pravin Jadhav? 10 things you should know about the Indian archer
Pravin Jadhav, stood out as the brightest spot today for India in the men's individual archery ranking round in the Tokyo Olympics.
The most inexperienced archer from India at the Tokyo Olympics, Pravin Jadhav, stood out as the brightest spot today for India in the men's individual ranking round, as the more experienced Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai failed to deliver the goods. Jadhav was the highest-ranked Indian archer in the men's individual ranking round and is now expected to pair up with Deepika Kumari in the mixed team event.
Here, are ten things you should know about the Indian archer.
How old is Pravin Jadhav?
Pravin Jadhav is 25-year-old.
Where does Pravin Jadhav hail from?
Pravin Jadhav hails from Satara in Maharashtra.
What is Pravin Jadhav's family background?
Pravin Jadhav was born in a family of daily wage labourers.
Which sport did Pravin Jadhav first play?
Pravin Jadhav started his career in sports as a track athlete.
What challenges did Pravin Jadhav face during his childhood?
Pravin Jadhav was highly undernourished in his childhood and could not even lift the recurve bow. He was about to be dropped from a camp when he got one extra chance due to his school teacher. Jadhav made it count as he scored over 45 in just five shots.
When did Pravin Jadhav make his debut for India?
Pravin Jadhav made his archery debut for India during the 2016 Asia Cup Stage 1 in Bangkok.
What are Pravin Jadhav's major achievements at the international level?
Pravin Jadhav has a World Cup silver medal in Men's team event.
Has Pravin Jadhav competed in the Olympics before?
No, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is Pravin Jadhav's first Olympic appearance.
Where is Pravin Jadhav employed?
Pravin Jadhav is employed in the Indian Army.
What post does Pravin Jadhav hold in the Indian Army?
Pravin Jadhav is a havaldar in the Indian Army.