Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Opening ceremony LIVE — 19 Indian athletes to take part — Updates, blog
19 Indian athletes will soon be marking their presence in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics today. Follow our LIVE updates from the event.
A total of 19 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will participate in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.
From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony. This is for the first time India will have two flag bearers. Manpreet will be joined by the legendary boxer Mary Kom. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4.30 PM IST.
Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 23 July 2021 4:11 AM GMT
No shooters will be present at the ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns.
Similarly, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and medal hopeful mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will not be attending the ceremony.
- 23 July 2021 4:08 AM GMT
How many Indians will be there at the opening ceremony march?
19 athletes and six officials will be a part of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony.
Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran; Sailing Vishnu Saravanan, K.C. Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar, Nethra Kumanan; Fencing: Bhavani Devi; Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak; Swimming: Sajan Prakash; Boxing: MC Mary Kom (Flag Bearer) Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani, Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar; Hockey Manpreet Singh (Flag Bearer), Tennis: Ankita Raina
Officials: Shri Birender Prasad Baishya (Chef de Mission), Dr. Prem Verma (Deputy Chef de Mission), Dr. Arun Basil Mathew (Team Doctor), M.P. Singh (Table Tennis, Manager/Team Leader), Muhammad Ali Qamar, (Boxing, Coach), Lakhan Sharma, Coach (Gymnastics)
https://thebridge.in/tokyo-2020/indians-participating-tokyo-olympics-opening-ceremony-23264
- 23 July 2021 3:53 AM GMT
Broadcast details of opening ceremony in different countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC
- 23 July 2021 3:50 AM GMT
Can you watch the opening ceremony LIVE?
Of course, you can. It will be aired on the Sony Liv app as well as on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
- 23 July 2021 3:48 AM GMT
When does the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony start?
It starts at 8 PM Friday local time at the National Stadium in Tokyo. That’s around 4:30 PM in India.
It is scheduled to last for 3.5 to 4 hours.