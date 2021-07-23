Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Opening ceremony LIVE — 19 Indian athletes to take part — Updates, blog

19 Indian athletes will soon be marking their presence in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics today. Follow our LIVE updates from the event.

India at the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympics
X

India at the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympics (Source: The Indian Express)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-23T10:34:41+05:30

A total of 19 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will participate in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony. This is for the first time India will have two flag bearers. Manpreet will be joined by the legendary boxer Mary Kom. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4.30 PM IST.

Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates.


Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics Indian Sports 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X