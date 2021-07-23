Tokyo Olympics: Opening ceremony LIVE — 19 Indian athletes to take part — Updates, blog

A total of 19 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will participate in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.



From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony. This is for the first time India will have two flag bearers. Manpreet will be joined by the legendary boxer Mary Kom. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4.30 PM IST.

