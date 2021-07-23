Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari finishes 9th in women's individual ranking round

Indian ace archer and world no. 1 Deepika Kumari reaches 1/16 eliminations after finishing in the 9th position at the women's individual ranking round on Friday. The competition unfolded before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Competing in lane 47A, Deepika started off the day by hitting a 56 in round 1 and followed up with 55 in round 2, staying at the 10th position. A poor 51 in the fourth round placed her in the 14th position. However, she quickly recovered with a brilliant 59 points in round 5.

The Korean archer An San maintained her lead throughout the individual ranking round, she remained 10 points ahead of Deepika after round 5. Picking up 57 points in round 6 further took Deepika (334) to the fourth position after the end of the first half, behind An (345), another Korean Minhee Jang (339) and USA's Mackenzie Brown (336).

HALF-WAY STAGE: DEEPIKA KUMARI IS 4⃣TH



The second half began with the 27-year-old Indian shooting 55 in round 1, retaining the fourth position. A tight competition ensued with Deepika finding herself in the 8th position after hitting a lower 53 in round 2. She followed it up with X-X-10-10-9-7 — a total of 56 in round 3 of the second half, taking herself up to the seventh position.





She raked up another 58 to make it to sixth place after round 4 of the second half and followed it up with 53 in round 5. Another 54 points in round 6 of the second half led Deepika to finish at the 9th position with 663 points.



The archery heavyweights from Korea An San (680), her compatriots Minhee Jang (677) and Chaeyoung Kang (675) finished in the top three places.

Deepika will now face Bhutan's Karma Bhu in the Round of 64 on July 27. Incidentally, Karma is Bhutan's first-ever archer to win a direct berth at the Olympics.



