Drastic measures employed to shed weight, Vinesh Phogat undergoing treatment

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the women's 50kg category wrestling final has sent shockwaves across the nation.

And now, reports are emerging from Paris that the wrestler is currently receiving medical attention at the Olympic Games village.

Speaking to ANI, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh said that the wrester was dehydrated.

“She worked hard through the night to reduce her weight and she was dehydrated due to that. She is now resting,”

According to sources, Vinesh is currently receiving medical aid at a clinic in the Games Village at Paris and has her staff and authorities from the Indian Contingent tending to her needs as well.

Drastic measures

Vinesh Phogat was all set to battle for the gold medal later today but failed to make the designated weight in the weigh-in early on Wednesday.





According to reports, the wrestler’s team tried everything possible in the book to shed-weight to meet the guidelines but failed to make the cut by a few grams.



Vinesh’s weighs roughly 57kg and on the opening day of the wrestling events, she had done well to cull her weight to 50kg.

However, on the second day, she was in a race against the clock to meet the 50kg mark yet again. And if reports are to be believed, the techniques her team employed to shed weight included extensive sauna-sittings, an overnight fast and even a hair cut.

But eventually, none of these measures appeared to have worked.

Her disqualification means that Cuba’s Guzman Lopez, who Vinesh beat in the Semi-Final on Wednesday night, will take her place in the Final.

Also, the opponents that Vinesh overpowered, Japan’s Yui Susaki and Ukraine’s Oksana Livach, will take each other on in the repechage round for the Bronze medal.