Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: Support pours in from all quarters
In a sudden turn of events, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 as she exceeded the stipulated weight limit for the women's 50kg category.
The wrestler, who was set to compete against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal later today, is now ineligible to compete and will finish her weight division without a ranking. As a result, Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, will compete for the gold medal against Sarah, replacing Vinesh.
Incidentally, Vinesh was the first Indian woman wrestler to enter the final at the Olympics.
Read "The Bridge's" article to learn more about her disqualification.
Social media is abuzz with reactions, including comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vinesh’s uncle, Mahavir Phogat, expressing support and solidarity with Vinesh.
Stay Strong
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for Vinesh Phogat, encouraging her to stay strong and come back stronger.
He has also urged IOA President PT Usha to file a strong protest in an effort to reverse the decision regarding Vinesh Phogat.
Heartfelt Disappointment
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Vinesh Phogat’s remarkable achievements and determination, expressing deep disappointment over her technical disqualification
Major Conspiracy
Olympian Vijender Singh has cried foul, alleging that there may be a major conspiracy involved.
Deeply disappointed
Vinesh Phogat's uncle, Mahavir Phogat, expressed his dismay over her disqualification, noting that slight weight differences are typically allowed. He urged fellow countrymen not to lose hope and assured them that she would secure a medal at the next Olympics.
Pride of India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Praises Vinesh Phogat as India's Pride Amidst Disqualification.
'More to it than Meets The Eye'
The Bridge's CEO Arshi Yasin says there is more to the story than is immediately apparent.
Hard to Watch
An X user was devastated to learn that Vinesh Phogat, who stayed up all night working to shed 2 kg before the final, missed the weight limit by just 100 grams and is now hospitalized.