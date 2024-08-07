Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: Support pours in from all quarters

In a sudden turn of events, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 as she exceeded the stipulated weight limit for the women's 50kg category.

The wrestler, who was set to compete against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal later today, is now ineligible to compete and will finish her weight division without a ranking. As a result, Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, will compete for the gold medal against Sarah, replacing Vinesh.

Incidentally, Vinesh was the first Indian woman wrestler to enter the final at the Olympics.

Social media is abuzz with reactions, including comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vinesh’s uncle, Mahavir Phogat, expressing support and solidarity with Vinesh.

Stay Strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for Vinesh Phogat, encouraging her to stay strong and come back stronger.

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

﻿He has also urged IOA President PT Usha to file a strong protest in an effort to reverse the decision regarding Vinesh Phogat.

The Prime Minister spoke with IOA President PT Usha to gather firsthand information on Vinesh Phogat's recent setback. He requested her to explore all possible options to support Vinesh’s case. Additionally, he urged PT Usha to consider filing a strong protest regarding Vinesh's… pic.twitter.com/yUUZ77AiNy — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2024

Heartfelt Disappointment



﻿Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Vinesh Phogat’s remarkable achievements and determination, expressing deep disappointment over her technical disqualification



#WATCH | Delhi: On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from #ParisOlympics2024, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she… pic.twitter.com/QPo6Rk2j1R — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Major Conspiracy

﻿Olympian Vijender Singh has cried foul, alleging that there may be a major conspiracy involved.

Deeply disappointed



﻿Vinesh Phogat's uncle, Mahavir Phogat, expressed his dismay over her disqualification, noting that slight weight differences are typically allowed. He urged fellow countrymen not to lose hope and assured them that she would secure a medal at the next Olympics.



#WATCH | On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from #ParisOlympics2024, her uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "I have nothing to say. The entire country has expected Gold... Rules are there but if a wrestler is 50-100 grams overweight they are usually allowed to play. I… pic.twitter.com/h7vfnJ8ZuH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

﻿Pride of India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Praises Vinesh Phogat as India's Pride Amidst Disqualification﻿.

"Vinesh, you are the pride of India. You are an inspiration to every Indian. You have made India proud at the Olympics with your brilliant sporting talent.



Today's decision is extremely sad for every Indian. The whole of India, including Haryana, stands with you. You have faced… pic.twitter.com/aIemULxHXv — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2024

'More to it than Meets The Eye'

﻿The Bridge's CEO Arshi Yasin says there is more to the story than is immediately apparent.



#VineshPhogat is hospitalised amid the horrible news of her disqualification. There's uproar in Parliament as Opposition alleges "Conspiracy"; PM Modi has expressed despair. "More to it than Meets The Eye" says @arshi_yasin - Full show here https://t.co/60S7GmiIEq #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/ChzZKHYFCH — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 7, 2024

Hard to Watch



﻿An X user was devastated to learn that Vinesh Phogat, who stayed up all night working to shed 2 kg before the final, missed the weight limit by just 100 grams and is now hospitalized.



Vinesh Phogat didn't sleep whole night after reaching final & was working hard to shed extra 2 kg, but missed mark by 100 gram, is now hospitalized.



How do we even recover from this? This is probably the most cruel, shattering, heartbreaking incident in Indian Sports History 💔 pic.twitter.com/clsvak1mQR — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 7, 2024



