Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, to be ineligible for a medal

In a cruel twist, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was scheduled to play in the gold medal match in the evening, has failed to achieve the requisite weight limit for the women's 50kg category. Hence, she has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh reportedly weighed 150 grams more than the requisite weight limit, which spoiled her dream of winning an Olympic gold.

Due to his disqualification, Vinesh has also become ineligible even for a silver medal and the women's 50 kg category will have just gold and bronze medal winners.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s Wrestling 50kg class," the Indian Olympic Association wrote in a post on X.

"Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," IOA added.



Vinesh won three consecutive bouts on Tuesday to qualify for the final.



She pulled off a massive upset when she defeated reigning world champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round in a tightly fought bout.

In the quarterfinals, Vinesh got better than Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarter-finals to move to the semifinals, where she got better of the Cuban wrestler and Pan American Games champion Yusnelyis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to reach the final.

Vinesh reportedly weighed approximately two kg more than the stipulated limit in her weight category on Tuesday night.

She spent a sleepless night after reaching the final. She did jogging, skipping and cycling to meet the weight criteria. Despite her efforts, at the time of the weight measurement, she was overweight.

The Indian delegation pleaded with the United World Wrestling, the world body for wrestling and the nodal authority for conducting wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. But their pleas did not bear any fruits.

Vinesh was scheduled to meet Sarah Hildebrandt in the final today.

Before the Paris Olympics, Vinesh had switched to the 50kg category from 53kg.