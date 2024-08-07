Explained: Why was Vinesh Phogat disqualified from the gold medal bout?

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat suffered heartbreak when she was disqualified from the 50kg category for missing the weigh-in.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50 kg class,” read a statement published on social media by the Indian Olympic Association. “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning.”

Why was Vinesh disqualified?

All combat sports have a provision of weigh-ins to put the athletes of the same stature for fair match-ups.

Vinesh was disqualified as she was overweight by close to 150 grams as per multiple reports. Being overweight means that she was unable to complete her weight cut from the previous day.

What are weigh-ins in wrestling?

As per the rules of United World Wrestling (UWW), the governing body of Wrestling, Weigh-ins take place in the morning for any wrestlers competing that day.

Since the tournament is conducted over two days, any wrestlers that make the finals or the repechage will have to make weight on both days.

In the first weigh-in, wrestlers will have 30 minutes to do the weigh-in. Contestants are weighed with their singlets, but nothing else.

For any wrestlers competing on the second day, the weigh-in will last 15 minutes.

"The medical control and a first weigh-in will be held the morning of the concerned weight category. The qualified athletes for the finals and repechages will be weighed in again the second morning of the concerned weight category. No more weight tolerance will be allowed for the second weigh-in. 2kg weight tolerance is allowed for World Cup and the International Tournaments (Except UWW Ranking Events)," states Article 8 of the UWW Rulebook for competitions.

Was Vinesh overweight on the first day?

No, Vinesh was not overweight on the first day.

Vinesh Phogat met the weight requirements on Tuesday. Combat sports athletes usually deploy methods like skipping meals, water intake and not eating for longer periods to make the weigh-in.

Once they have met the requirements, they can eat food and drink fluids to participate in their bouts. Usually, the opening day has three bouts and it becomes important for wrestlers to manage their nutrition and also not gain excessive weight.

"The wrestlers have some sort of food after meeting requirements. It gives them the strength back to fight," A sports scientist told The Bridge over a phone call.

Usually, Vinesh plays in the 53kg category and it was difficult for her to cut down to 50kg.

"I will have to manage my weight a lot better. I have brought myself down to 50 Kg after so long so I will try and maintain this as much as I can. It's not easy for me not to put on weight because my muscle mass is very high," Vinesh said after winning the quota for the Paris Olympics.

Will Vinesh Phogat get a medal?

As per UWW rules, Vinesh Phogat will be ranked last in her category for getting disqualified and she will not get any medal.