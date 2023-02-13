WPL Auction 2023 Most Expensive Players: Smriti Mandhana leads 5-member 2 crore-club

WPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore INR to RCB) became the most expensive player, breaking the 3-crore mark, in the Women's Premier League 2023 auction on Monday.

Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 crore INR to GG) and Nat Sciver (3.2 crore to MI) are the most expensive overseas players. These are the only three players to cross the 3-crore mark so far.

Two other players have crossed the 2-crore mark - Deepti Sharma (2.6 CR to UP) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 CR to DC).

Players to have crossed 1 crore

Most Expensive Player

Most Expensive Indian Player



Harmanpreet Kaur (1.8 crore to MI), Deepti Sharma (2.6 crore to UP Warriorz), Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 crore to DC), Shafali Verma (2 crore to DC), Pooja Vastrakar (1.9 crore to MI), and Richa Ghosh (1.9 CR to RCB) are some of the other top picks by teams.

Most Expensive Overseas Player

Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) and Nat Sciver (Mumbai Indians) - 3.20 Crores

Beth Mooney (Gujarat Titans), at 2 Crores, is the third most expensive overseas player.

Most Expensive Uncapped Player

Titas Sadhu to Delhi Capitals - 25 L

Oldest Player

Sophie Devine (33 years) to RCB

Youngest Player

Parshavi Chopra (16 years) to UP Warriorz