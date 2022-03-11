India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup: Predicted XI, Weather, Match Times, Live Streaming

After a heavy defeat against New Zealand in the second match, India will face the West Indies for their next match of ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Termed as the underdogs of the tournament - West Indies has won their first two matches of the World Cup in a thriller. On the other hand, though India thrashed Pakistan in their first game, they were crushed by hosts New Zealand in the second one.

The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand, at 6.30 am IST.

Head-to-head

In the last five ODI matches between India and West Indies, the Indians have won four matches while the Windies only managed one win. In the 2017 World Cup, India had successfully chased the West Indies target of 183 runs and beat them by seven wickets. In the warm-up match of the 2022 World Cup, India yet again dominated the Caribbeans and won the match by 81 runs.

Recent Form

India entered the tournament in great form after winning both their warm-up matches and later defeating Pakistan by 107-runs. However, in their second game, they were once again outdone by the Kiwis as New Zealand won the match by 62 runs. The West Indies have surprised everyone with their ability to pull a win from their opponents in the final over thrillers. They not only defeated hosts New Zealand in their first game but also, stunned the last World Cup champions England, winning the match by 7-runs.

Probable Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser,SS Conell, K Ramharack, SC Selam, RS Williams

Full Squad

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams. Standby Players: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

Weather forecast

The temperature in Hamilton for the matchday will be around 11 to 26 degrees Celsius. It also seems to be a sunny day with no significant threat of rain either.

Live Stream

The India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be streamed on the Star Sports network (Hotstar) from 6:30 am. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.