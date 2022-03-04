Deandra Dottin's last-over heroics consign New Zealand to surprise defeat: Watch

Deandra Dottin got the Women's World Cup off to a sensational start as West Indies pulled off a 3-run upset win over hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Dottin, who didn't bowl in the whole match, and who last took an ODI wicket three years ago, took responsibility to bowl the final over of the match and took 2 wickets and defended 6 runs.

Watch the last over here:

"It was tricky, regarding who to bowl. Deandra with the last over - she owned up and took the responsibility and did the job. Selman was supposed to bowl the last over. Deandra came up and said I want to bowl," West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said moments after the frantic finish.

Fourteen runs had been scored in the 49th over and New Zealand looked set to make their win a formality, with just 6 more runs needed. Katey Martin and Jess Kerr were batting in attacking mode, but were both dismissed in the space of three balls by Dottin.

Dottin, who has been recovering from injury, has not bowled a single ball in the last 9 ODIs that West Indies have played. However, with their fortunes in the opening match at stake, Dottin stepped up and took charge.

What an absolute legend - Deandra Dottin! 🔥😍



Didn't bowl a single over in the entire match - then went to Skipper and said - "give me the ball"



Successfully defended 6 Runs to script a historic Win.#CWC22 #DeandraDottin @Dottin_5 pic.twitter.com/ZiZyGywWrY — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 4, 2022

New Zealand, who will play India in their second group match, will look to recover from their shock defeat. "Full credit to the West Indies, Hayley Matthews was brilliant, but to do what Dottin did in the 50th over..." losing captain Sophie Devine said ruefully after the match.









