Women's Cricket World Cup: "Handed a Squad" — Indian coach Ramesh Powar's statement sparks debate

India started their 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a big win over archrivals Pakistan. However, things went down hill soon after as the team fell to a 62-run loss against the hosts New Zealand in their second game.

After opting to chase, the Indian bowlers restricted the White Ferns to 260/9 in their quota of 50 overs. While the total seemed to be well within the reach for the women in blue, their batters made a mess out of it to concede the match. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the only saving grace for the team with a stunning knock of 71 from 63 deliveries.

One of the major talking points from the match was India playing three-left handed batters - Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma, right at the top and how the New Zealand women countered the ploy rather easily opening the bowling with off-spinner Frances Mackay.

Handed a Squad

The Indian head coach, Ramesh Powar, has now addressed the issue stating how he was 'handed a squad' with three left-handers and he had to make the best of what he was provided with.

"I have been handed a squad of 15 with three left-handers at the top. I cannot bring in someone like (Sabbineni) Meghana because she is in the reserves. I have been trying to make the best of the players available," the coach stated.

What is interesting about this that Powar himself had defended the selected squad when questions were raised about it after the Indian team for the World Cup was announced in January earlier this year.

"Five selectors, captain and coach have discussed all the players. We came out with the 18 players who can excel in the New Zealand series and the World Cup. You cannot pick everyone. There are only 15 spots and three standbys," he had said then.

"We made a Mistake"

Powar further added that playing 3 left handers does not make a big difference in every match, but maybe it was a wrong call to bat all three right at the top,

"I don't think 3 left handers make a difference every game but we are going to address it as it gives advantage to the opponent. Maybe we have taken a wrong call, we admit that," Powar said.

Time for Seniors to step up

The 43-year-old also came down heavily on the team's senior players, who failed to step up in against the White Ferns.

"I want senior players like Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami to put their hands up and win us matches single handedly," he stated.



