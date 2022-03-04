Women's World Cup 2022: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Best Bowling Figures, Highest Strike Rate, Best Economy

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 kicked off on Friday with the West Indies causing an upset over the hosts New Zealand in the first match of the tournament. All-rounders Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin stood out with exception individual performances as the Carribean women managed to squeeze a 3-run win over the White Ferns.

Here, we take a look at all the top performers of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.





Most Runs

Position Player Team Total Runs 1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 119 2 Sophie Devine New Zealand 108 3 Katey Martin New Zealand 44 4 Chedean Nation West Indies 36 5 Amy Satterthwaite New Zealand 31





Most Wickets

Position Player Team Total Wickets 1 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand 3 2 Deandra Dottin West Indies 2 3 Hayley Matthews West Indies 2 4 Jess Kerr New Zealand 2 5 Anisa Mohammad West Indies 2





Highest Scores

Position Player Team Score 1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 119 2 Sophie Devine New Zealand 108 3 Katey Martin New Zealand 44 4 Chedean Nation West Indies 36 5 Amy Satterthwaite New Zealand 31





Best Bowling Figures

Position Player Team Figures 1 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand 3/57 2 Deandra Dottin West Indies 2/2 3 Hayley Matthews West Indies 2/41 4 Jess Kerr New Zealand 2/43 5 Anisa Mohammad West Indies 2/60





Highest Batting Strike Rate

Position Player Team Strike Rate 1 Anisa Mohammed West Indies 183.33 2 Deandra Dottin West Indies 171.43 3 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand 120 4 Jess Kerr New Zealand 119.05 5 Katey Martin New Zealand 93.62





Best Economy Rate

Position Player Team Economy Rate 1 Deandra Dottin West Indies 2.40 2 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 3.30 3 Hayley Matthews West Indies 4.10 4 Jess Kerr New Zealand 4.30 5 Aaliyah Alleyne New Zealand 4.70







