Women's Cricket
Women's World Cup 2022: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Best Bowling Figures, Highest Strike Rate, Best Economy
Check out the top performers of ICC Women's World Cup 2022.
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 kicked off on Friday with the West Indies causing an upset over the hosts New Zealand in the first match of the tournament. All-rounders Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin stood out with exception individual performances as the Carribean women managed to squeeze a 3-run win over the White Ferns.
Here, we take a look at all the top performers of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
Most Runs
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Total Runs
|
1
|
Hayley Matthews
|
West Indies
|
119
|
2
|
Sophie Devine
|
New Zealand
|
108
|
3
|
Katey Martin
|
New Zealand
|
44
|
4
|
Chedean Nation
|
West Indies
|
36
|
5
|
Amy Satterthwaite
|
New Zealand
|
31
Most Wickets
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Total Wickets
|
1
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
New Zealand
|
3
|
2
|
Deandra Dottin
|
West Indies
|
2
|
3
|
Hayley Matthews
|
West Indies
|
2
|
4
|
Jess Kerr
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
5
|
Anisa Mohammad
|
West Indies
|
2
Highest Scores
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Score
|
1
|
Hayley Matthews
|
West Indies
|
119
|
2
|
Sophie Devine
|
New Zealand
|
108
|
3
|
Katey Martin
|
New Zealand
|
44
|
4
|
Chedean Nation
|
West Indies
|
36
|
5
|
Amy Satterthwaite
|
New Zealand
|
31
Best Bowling Figures
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Figures
|
1
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
New Zealand
|
3/57
|
2
|
Deandra Dottin
|
West Indies
|
2/2
|
3
|
Hayley Matthews
|
West Indies
|
2/41
|
4
|
Jess Kerr
|
New Zealand
|
2/43
|
5
|
Anisa Mohammad
|
West Indies
|
2/60
Highest Batting Strike Rate
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Strike Rate
|
1
|
Anisa Mohammed
|
West Indies
|
183.33
|
2
|
Deandra Dottin
|
West Indies
|
171.43
|
3
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
New Zealand
|
120
|
4
|
Jess Kerr
|
New Zealand
|
119.05
|
5
|
Katey Martin
|
New Zealand
|
93.62
Best Economy Rate
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Economy Rate
|
1
|
Deandra Dottin
|
West Indies
|
2.40
|
2
|
Amelia Kerr
|
New Zealand
|
3.30
|
3
|
Hayley Matthews
|
West Indies
|
4.10
|
4
|
Jess Kerr
|
New Zealand
|
4.30
|
5
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
New Zealand
|
4.70