Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup 2022: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Best Bowling Figures, Highest Strike Rate, Best Economy

Check out the top performers of ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 4 March 2022 9:25 AM GMT

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 kicked off on Friday with the West Indies causing an upset over the hosts New Zealand in the first match of the tournament. All-rounders Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin stood out with exception individual performances as the Carribean women managed to squeeze a 3-run win over the White Ferns.

Here, we take a look at all the top performers of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.


Most Runs

Position

Player

Team

Total Runs

1

Hayley Matthews

West Indies

119

2

Sophie Devine

New Zealand

108

3

Katey Martin

New Zealand

44

4

Chedean Nation

West Indies

36

5

Amy Satterthwaite

New Zealand

31


Most Wickets

Position

Player

Team

Total Wickets

1

Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand

3

2

Deandra Dottin

West Indies

2

3

Hayley Matthews

West Indies

2

4

Jess Kerr

New Zealand

2

5

Anisa Mohammad

West Indies

2


Best Bowling Figures

Position

Player

Team

Figures

1

Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand

3/57

2

Deandra Dottin

West Indies

2/2

3

Hayley Matthews

West Indies

2/41

4

Jess Kerr

New Zealand

2/43

5

Anisa Mohammad

West Indies

2/60


Highest Batting Strike Rate

Position

Player

Team

Strike Rate

1

Anisa Mohammed

West Indies

183.33

2

Deandra Dottin

West Indies

171.43

3

Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand

120

4

Jess Kerr

New Zealand

119.05

5

Katey Martin

New Zealand

93.62


Best Economy Rate

Position

Player

Team

Economy Rate

1

Deandra Dottin

West Indies

2.40

2

Amelia Kerr

New Zealand

3.30

3

Hayley Matthews

West Indies

4.10

4

Jess Kerr

New Zealand

4.30

5

Aaliyah Alleyne

New Zealand

4.70



women's cricket Women's Cricket World Cup Cricket 
