PVL 2022: Schedule for Prime Volleyball League season released

The Prime Volleyball League 2022 season will begin on February 5 and the final will be held on February 27.

The league announced the schedule for the season on Tuesday.

Home team Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. The tournament will consist of a total of 24 matches spread over a course of 23 days.

Each of the seven franchises – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts – will play each other once in round-robin format before the top four teams qualify for the semifinals.



All the matches will be played in Hyderabad. The broadcast right holder of the PVL is Sony Pictures Network India and the tournament will be aired on their sports channel - Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

