India's best medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympic Games getting closer, the nation's hearts are racing faster and throbbing for glory at the same time.

With multiple world-ranked athletes from India in the fray, there are a few who stand a better chance of bagging a medal at the upcoming quadrennial multi-sporting extravaganza than the others.

While trying to predict the unpredictable, The Bridge lists down 6 athletes who are the top medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics:

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu (Source: @mirabai_chanu/Instagram)

Weighing just 49kgs, Mirabai Chanu is a forerunner in lifting the weight of the nation to land a medal at the Olympic Games.

Saurabh Chaudhary



Saurabh Chaudhary (Source: @SChaudhary2002/Twitter)

The crowd's favourite, Saurabh Chaudhary aims to shoot a perfect score at the Tokyo Games and the country has high expectations from this youth sensation.

Neeraj Chopra



Neeraj Chopra (Source: @neeraj___chopra/Instagram)

Amongst the many youngsters qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra has been on top of the medal prospects list since his majestic comeback at the 2020 Athletics Central North East Competition.

Vinesh Phogat



Vinesh Phogat during a match (Source: @vineshphogat/Instagram)

Competing in the 53kg category, the World no. 1's path to a golden glory seems clearer as her greatest opponent Pak Yong Mi from North Korea will be absent.

Amit Panghal



Amit Panghal in a bout (Source: @Boxerpanghal/Twitter)

This JCO of the Indian Army will make a debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 in the 52kg flyweight category.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu (Source: @pvsindhu1/Instagram)

With prior experience of bagging a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu is one of the frontrunners who is expected to provide a stellar display of her performance and bring back home a second Olympic medal and a third one for Indian badminton.

All the 6 athletes have shown tremendous performance in the recent tournaments they have participated in and the bar for expectations is set up high for them!