Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, Timings as per IST, Indian participants, Where to Watch

The world's greatest sporting extravaganza, Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner. After being delayed for a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the stage is finally set for over 200 countries to showcase their sporting mettle and revel in the Olympic spirit. India will be fielding 120+ athletes in 18 different sports at the Games this year. Here's a look at the day-wise schedule in IST, the sports and categories lined up and the Indian participants in every discipline.

Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympics/LIVE streaming:

One can watch the live-action of the Olympic Games on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 AND SONY TEN 4 channels. Besides this SonyLIV app will LIVE Stream the Games.







Schedule for Day 1: 23rd July - Friday 1)Archery Women's Individual Ranking Round Timing: 5:30am to 7:30am Indian Participant: Deepika Kumari Men's Individual Ranking Round Timing: 9:30am to 11:30am Indian Participant: Atanu Das, Praveen Yadav, Tarundeep Rai Schedule for Day 2: 24th July - Saturday

1)Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Scull Heats Timing: 5:00am to 9:00am Indian Participants: Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh 2)Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification Indian Participants: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan 10m Air Rifle Women's Finals 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Indian Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma 10m Air Pistol Men's Finals 3)Table Tennis Timing- 5:30am to 9:00am Men's Singles Preliminary Round Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Preliminary Round:

Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee Mixed Doubles

Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra 4) Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 11:00am Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage

Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage

Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 5) Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Timing: 6:00am to 8:35am Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das 6)Weightlifting Women's 49kg Group B Timing: 6:20am to 8:30am

Indian Participants: 7) Gymnastics Men's Qualification Timing- 6:30am to 9:00am Indian Participants: None 7) Hockey Timing: 6:30am to 10:00am Men's - India v New Zealand 9) Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am Women's Welter Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Lovlina Borgohain Men's Welter Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Vikas Krishnan 10) Judo Women's 48kg Elimination Rounds Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am Indian Participant: Sushila Devi Women's 48kg Quarterfinals



11)Weightlifting Timing: 6:20am to 8:30am Women's 49kg Group A Indian Participant: Mirabai Chanu 12) Archery Timing: 10:45am to 1:45am Mixed Team Quarterfinals Mixed Team Semi-finals Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Mixed Team Gold Medal Match Indian Participants: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari 13)Table Tennis Timing: 10:45am to 1:45pm Men's Singles Round 1 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 1 Indian Participants: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee 14)Gymnastics Timing: 11:00am to 1:30pm Indian Participants-None 15)Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm Women's Feather (54kg-57kg) Men's Feather(52kg-57kg) Men's Welter (64kg-69kg) Indian participant: Amit Panghal Men's Super-Heavy( 91kg +) Indian participant: Satish Kumar 16) Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix and Individual Day 1 Timings: 1:30pm to 6:45pm 17)Judo Timing : 1:30pm to 4:30pm Women's 48kg Repechage Women's 48kg Semi final Women's 48kg Finals 18) Badminton Timing: 2:30pm to 6:30pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage

Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage

Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 19) Hockey

Timing: 3:00pm to 6:30pm Women's -India v Netherlands 20)Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 6:00pm Men's 400m Individual Medley- Heats Women's 100m Butterfly- Heats Men's 400m Freestyle-Heats Women's 400m Individual Medley- Heats Men's 100m Breaststroke- Heats Women's 4x100m Freestyle-Heats 21)Gymnastics Timing: 4:00pm to 6:30pm Men's Qualification 22)Table Tennis Timing: 4:00pm to 7:30pm Men's Singles Round 1 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 1 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee



Indian Rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh



Schedule for Day 3: 25th July - Sunday



1)Rowing Timing: 5:30am to 8:30am Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechages 2)Shooting Timing: 5:30am to 12:30am Skeet Women's Qualification Day 1 Indian Participants: None Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 Indian Participants: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan 3)Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification Indian Participants: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswani Deswal 10m Air Pistol Women's Finals 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification Indian Participants: Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar 10m Air Rifle Men's Finals 4) Badminton Timing: 6:30am to 12:00pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 5)Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals Timing: 6:30am to 8:00am Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal 6) Swimming Timing: 7:00 am to 9:00 am Men's 400m Individual Medley Final Women's 100m Butterfly Semi-Final Men's 400m Freestyle Final Men's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony Women's 400m Individual Medley Final Men's 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-final Women's 4x100m Freestyle Final Women's 400m Individual Medley Final Women's 4x100m Victory Ceremony 7)Gymnastics Women's Qualification Timing: 7:30am to 10:00am 8)Tennis Women's Doubles Timing: 4:30am to 8:00am Indian Participants: Ankit Raina and Sania Mirza

9)Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm Women's Fly Round of 32 (48kg-51kg) Indian Participants: MC Mary Kom Women's Middle Round of 32(69kg-75kg) Indian participant: Pooja Rani Men's Light Round of 32(57kg-63kg) Indian Participant: Manish Kaushik Men's Light Heavy Round of 32 (75kg-81kg) Indian participant: Amit Panghal 10)Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Radial Women Laser Men 11)Table Tennis Timing: 10:30am to 12:00pm Men's Singles Round 2 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 2 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee 12)Gymnastics Timings: 11:40am to 3:10pm Women's Qualifications Indian Participant: Pranati Nayak 13)Boxing Round of 32 Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm Women's Fly (48kg-51kg) Men's Light(57kg-63kg) Men's Light Heavy (75kg-81kg) 14)Equestrian Timings: 1:30pm to 6:30pm Dressage Grand Prix and Individual Day 2 15) Badminton Timing: 2:30pm to 6:30pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 16)Hockey Men's- India v Australia Timing: 3:30pm to 6:30pm 17) Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 7:30pm Women's 100m Backstroke Men's 200m Freestyle Women's 100m Breaststroke Men's 100m Breaststroke Women's 400m Freestyle Men's 4x100m Freestyle 18)Table Tennis Timings: 4:30pm to 6:30pm Mixed Doubles Semifinals Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra 19)Gymnastics Timings: 4:50pm to 7:00pm Women's Qualifications Indian Participant: Pranati Nayak

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu





Schedule for Day 4: 26th July - Monday

1)Shooting Timing: 5:30am to 1:45pm Skeet Women's Qualification Day 2 Indian Participants: None Skeet Men's Qualification Day 2 Indian Participants: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Skeet Women's Finals Skeet Men's Finals 3)Fencing Timing: 5:30am to 1:00pm Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32 Women's Sabre Individual Table of 16 Women's Sabre Individual Table Quarterfinals 4)Archery Timing: 6:00am to 7:30am Men's Team 1/8th Elimination Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav 5) Badminton Timing: 6:30am to 12:00pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

6) Table Tennis Timing: 6:30am to 9:30am Men's Singles Round 2 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 2 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee 7) Swimming Timing: 7:00am to 9:00am Women's 100m Butterfly Final Women's 100m Butterfly Final Victory Ceremony Men's 100m Breaststroke Final Women's 400m Freestyle Final Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal Men's 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals Men's 4x100m Freestyle Final Women's 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony Men's 4x100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony Men's Team Gold Medal match Men's Team Victory 8) Boxing Timings: 7:30am to 11:15am Men's Fly (48kg-51kg)- Round of 32 Indian Participants: Men's Middle(69kg-75kg)- Round of 32 Indian participant: Women's Feather(54kg-57kg)- Round of 16 9)Tennis Women's Doubles Timing: 7:30am to 4:30pm Indian Participants: Ankit Raina and Sania Mirza 10)Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Radial Women Laser Men 11) Archery Timing: 10:15am to 1:55pm Men's Team Quarterfinals Men's Team Semi-finals Men's Team Bronze Medal Match Men's Team Gold Medal Match Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav 12)Table Tennis Timing: 11:00am to 2:00pm Men's Singles Round 3 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 3 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee 13)Badminton Timing: 2:30pm to 6:00pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 14) Boxing Timings: 2:30pm to 6:15pm Men's Fly (48kg-51kg)- Round of 32 Men's Middle(69kg-75kg)- Round of 32 Women's Feather(54kg-57kg)- Round of 16 15) Fencing Timing: 2:30pm to 7:00pm Women's Sabre Individual Semifinals Women's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout Women's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony 16)Hockey Timing: 3:30pm to 7:30pm Men's- India v Germany 17) Gymnastics Timings: 3:30pm to 6:40pm Men's Team Final Men's Team Victory Ceremony No Indian Participants 18)Swimming Timings: 3:30pm to 6:00pm Women's 200m Butterfly- Heats Men's 200m Butterfly- Heats Women's 200m Individual Medley- Heats Women's 1500m Freestyle-Heats 19)Table Tennis Timing- 4:30pm to 6:30pm Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony



Schedule for Day 5: 27th July - Tuesday 1)Rowing Timing: 5:30am to 8:30am Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2)Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Indian Participants: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Victory Ceremony 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Indian Participants: Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Tomar and Elavenil Valarivan 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Victory Ceremony 3) Archery Timing: 6:00am to 10:00am Men's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 4)Hockey Men's- India v Spain Timing: 6:30am to 10:00am 5)Table Tennis Timing: 6:30am to 9:30am Men's Singles Round 3 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 3 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee 6) Badminton Timing: 6:30am to 12:00pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: Sai B Praneeth Women's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: PV Sindhu Men's Doubles Group Stage Indian Participants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 7) Swimming Timing: 7:00am to 9:00am Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinal Men's 200m Freestyle Final` Women's 100m Backstroke Final Men's 100m Backstroke Final Men's 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony Women's 100m Breaststroke Final Women's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinal Men's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal Women's 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

8)Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am Women's Welter Preliminary Round of 16 (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Lovlina Borgohain Women's Light(57kg-60kg) Indian Participant: Simranjit Kaur Men's Welter Preliminary Round of 16 (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Vikas Krishnan Men's Heavy (81kg-91kg) 9)Tennis Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals Timing: 7:30am to 4:30pm Indian Participants: Ankit Raina and Sania Mirza 10)Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Radial Women Laser Men 49er FX Women 11)Table Tennis Timing: 10:45am to 1:45pm Men's Singles Round 3 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 3 Indian Participants: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee Men's Singles Round of 16 Women's Singles Round of 16 12) Archery Timing: 12:30pm to 4:30pm Men's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 13)Boxing Timing: 730am to 11:00am Women's Welter Preliminary Round of 16 (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Lovlina Borgohain Women's Light(57kg-60kg) Indian Participant: Simranjit Kaur Men's Welter Preliminary Round of 16 (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Vikas Krishnan Men's Heavy (81kg-91kg) 14) Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix Special Dressage Team Victory Ceremony Timings: 1:30pm to 7:00pm 15) Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 11:00am Men's Singles Group Stage Women's Singles Group Stage Men's Doubles Group Stage Women's Doubles Group Stage 16)Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 7:00 pm Women's 200m Butterfly- Heats Men's 100m Freestyle-Heats Men's 200m Breaststroke- Heats Men's 4x200m Freestyle-Heats Men's 800m Freestyle-Heats 17)Table Tennis Timing- 4:00pm to 7:00pm Men's Singles Round of 16 Indian Participants: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round of 16 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee 18)Gymnastics Timings: 3:45pm to 6:40pm Women's Team Final Women's Team Victory Ceremony



Indian Equestrian Fouad Mirza



Schedule for Day 6: 28th July - Wednesday



1)Rowing Timing: 5:30am to 8:30am Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B

2)Shooting Timings: 5:00am to 1:30pm Trap Women's Qualification Day 1 Trap Women's Finals

3) Archery Timing: 6:00am to 10:00am Men's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 4) Table Tennis Timing: 6:00am to 10:00am Men's Singles Round 2 Indian Participants: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women's Singles Round 2 Indian Participants: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee 5) Hockey Timing: 6:30am to 10:15am Women's -India v Great Britain 6) Badminton Timing: 6:30am to 11:00am Women's Singles Group Stage Indian Participant: PV Sindhu 7)Tennis Women's Quarterfinals Timings: 7:30am to 4:30pm 8)Sailing Timing:8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Men Laser Radial Women 49er Men 9)Table Tennis Timings: 11:30pm to 2:30pm Men's Singles Quarterfinals Women's Singles Quarterfinals 10) Archery Timings: 12:30pm to 4:30pm Men's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 11) Boxing Timing: 730am to 11:00am Women's Welter Preliminary Round of 16 (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Lovlina Borgohain Women's Light(57kg-60kg) Indian Participant: Simranjit Kaur Men's Welter Preliminary Round of 16 (64kg-69kg) Indian Participant: Vikas Krishnan Men's Heavy (81kg-91kg) 12) Equestrian Timings: 1:30pm to 7:10pm Dressage Team Grand Prix Special Dressage Team Victory Ceremony 13)Badminton Timings: 2:30pm to 6:00pm Men's Singles Group Stage Indian Participants: Sai Praneeth 14)Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 8:00pm Women's 100m Freestyle Heats Women's 200m Backstroke Heats Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats Women's 4x200m Freestyle Heats Men's 800m Freestyle Heats 15)Table Tennis Timing: 4:30pm to 6:30pm Men's Singles Quarterfinals 16) Artistic Gymnastics Timing: 3:45pm to 6:10pm Men's All-around final Men's All-around Victory Ceremony Indian Participants: None



Schedule for Day 7: 29th July - Thursday 1)Golf Timings: 4:00am to 12:30pm Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 2)Rowing Timing: 5:00am to 8:20am Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B 3)Shooting Timing: 5:30am to 9:15am 25m Pistol Women's Precision Stage Indian Participants: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat 4)Shooting Timings: 5:35am to 1:30pm Trap Women's Qualification Day 2 Trap Women's Finals Trap Men's Qualification Day 2 Trap Men's Finals Trap Women's Victory Ceremony Trap Men's Victory Ceremony

5)Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 12:00pm Men's Doubles Quarterfinals Women's Single's Round of 16 6) Archery Timing: 6:00am to 10:00am Men's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 7) Swimming Timing: 7:00am to 9:40am Men's 800m Freestyle Final Men's 200m Breaststroke Final` Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinal Men's 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony Women's 200m Butterfly Final` Men's 100m Freestyle Final Men's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinal Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal Women's 200m Victory Ceremony Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final Men's 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

8) Table Tennis - Timing: 7:30am to 9:30am Women's Singles Indian Participants: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee 9)Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 10:40am Men's Middle Round of 16 (69kg-75kg) Women's Fly Round of 16 (48kg-51kg) Men's Super-Heavy( 91kg +) 10)Tennis Women's Doubles Semifinals Timing: 7:30am to 4:30pm 11)Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Radial Women Laser Men 12)Table Tennis Timing: 11:30am to 1:30pm Men's Singles Semifinals 13)Archery Timing: 12:30pm to 3:00pm Men's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 14)Boxing Timing: 1:30am to 4:40am Men's Middle Round of 16 (69kg-75kg) Women's Fly Round of 16 (48kg-51kg) Men's Super-Heavy( 91kg +)

15) Badminton Timing: 1:30pm to 6:30pm Men's Singles Round of 16

16) Swimming Timing: 3:30pm to 6:00pm Women's 800m Freestyle- Heats Men's 100m Butterfly Heats Women's 200m Backstroke Heats Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

17) Artistic Gymnastics Timing: 3:45pm to 6:10pm Women's All-around final Women's All-around Victory Ceremony Indian Participants: None

18)Table Tennis Timing: 4:30pm to 6:40pm Women's Singles Bronze match Women's Singles Gold match Women's Singles Victory Ceremony Schedule for Day 8: 30th July - Friday 1)Golf Timings: 4:00am to 12:30pm Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 2)Equestrian Timing: 5:00am to 7:30am Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1- Session 1 3) Athletics Timing:5:30am to 9:00am Men's 5000m Steeplechase Round 1 Men's High Jump Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Qualification Round 1 Women's 800m Round 1 Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Women's 100m Round 1 4)Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 9:00am Women's Singles Quarterfinals

5) Shooting Timing: 5:30am to 11:30am 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Indian Participants: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat 25m Pistol Women's Final 25m Pistol Women's Victory Ceremony 6)Archery Timing: 6:00am to 7:45am Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations Indian Participants: Deepika Kumari 7)Hockey Timing: 6:00am to 9:45am Women's India v Ireland 8) Swimming Timing: 7:00am to 8:40am Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal Women's 200m Breaststroke Final` Men's 200m Backstroke Final Women's 100M Freestyle Final Women's 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony Men's 200m Individual Medley Final Men's 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinal Women's 100M Freestyle Victory Ceremony Men's 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

9) Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 10:40am Women's Welter Quarterfinals (64kg-69kg) Women's Light Preliminaries(57kg-60kg) Men's Welter Quarterfinals (64kg-69kg) Men's Light Heavy Quarterfinals(75-81kg) Men's Heavy (81kg-91kg)

10)Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Radial Women Laser Men 49er Men 11)Archery Timing: 11:15am to 1:50pm

Women's Individual Quarterfinals Women's Individual Semifinals Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match Women's Individual Gold Medal Match Women's Individual Victory Ceremony 12) Badminton Timing: 12:00pm to 6:00pm Men's Doubles Semifinals Women's Single's Quarterfinals 13) Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 4:40pm Women's Welter Quarterfinals (64kg-69kg) Women's Light Preliminaries(57kg-60kg) Men's Welter Quarterfinals (64kg-69kg) Men's Light Heavy Quarterfinals(75-81kg) Men's Heavy (81kg-91kg) 14) Equestrians Timing: 2:00pm to 4:00pm Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1- Session 2 15) Hockey Timing: 3:00pm to 6:45pm Men's-India v Japan 16) Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 5:30pm Men's 5000m Round 1 Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Round Women's Shot Put Qualification Round 1 Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 Men's 10,000m Final 17) Table Tennis Timing: 7:30am to 9:30am Men's 50m Freestyle Heats Women's 50m Freestyle Heats Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

18) Table Tennis Timing: 7:30am to 9:30am Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Men's Singles Gold Medal Match Men's Singles Victory Ceremony



The Indian Sailing Contingent





Schedule for Day 9: 31st July - Saturday

1)Golf Timings: 4:00am to 12:30pm Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 3 2)Equestrian Timing: 5:00am to 7:30am Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2- Session 3 3) Athletics Timings: 5:30am to 8:30am Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Women's Discus Throw Qualification Round 1 Men's Pole Vault Qualifying Round Men's 800m Round 1 Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 Men's 100m Round 1 4)Shooting Timings: 5:00am to 1:30pm Trap Mixed Team Qualification Trap Mixed Team Finals Trap Mixed Team Victory Ceremony 5) Badminton Timing: 5:30am to 12:30pm Men's Singles Quarterfinals

6) Archery Timing: 6:00am to 7:45am Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations Indian Participants: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav 7)Hockey Timing: 6:30am to 10:15am Women's-India v South Africa 8) Swimming Timing: 7:00am to 8:50am Men's 100m Butterfly Final Women's 200m Backstroke Final Women's 800m Freestyle Final Men's 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony Men's 50m Freestyle Final Women's 200m Victory Ceremony Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinal Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony Women's 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

9)Boxing Timing: 1:30am to 4:40am Women's Middle Round of 16 (69kg-75kg) Men's Fly Round of 16 (48kg-52kg) Men's Light Round of 16(57kg-63kg) Men's Feather Round of 16(54kg-57kg)

10)Shooting Timing: 8:30am to 1:30pm 50M rifle 3 positions Women's Qualification Indian Participants: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil 50M rifle 3 positions Women's Final 50M rifle 3 positions Women's Victory Ceremony 11) Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30pm 49er Men 12) Tennis Women's Doubles Semifinals Timing: 7:30am to 4:30pm 13) Archery Timing: 11:15am to 1:50pm Men's Individual Quarterfinals Men's Individual Semifinals Men's Individual Bronze Medal Match Men's Individual Gold Medal Match 14) Boxing Timing: 1:30am to 4:40am Women's Middle Round of 16 (69kg-75kg) Men's Fly Round of 16 (48kg-52kg) Men's Light Round of 16(57kg-63kg) Women's Feather Round of 16(54kg-57kg) 15)Badminton Timing: 2:30pm to 7:30pm Women's Singles Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony 16) Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 6:30pm Men's 5000m Round 1 Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round Women's 100m Semifinal Men's 100m Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Final Women's 800m Final Mixed 4x400m Relay Final Women's 100m Final

Schedule for Day 10: 1st August - Sunday 1)Golf Timings: 4:00am to 12:30pm Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 Men's Individual Victory Ceremony 2)Equestrian Timing: 4:15am to 7:40am Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual

3)Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 9:40am 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Indian Participant: None 4) Athletics Timing:5:30am to 8:30am Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Women's Long Jump Round 1 Men's Discus Throw Victory Ceremony Women's Shot Put Final Men's 400m Round 1 Mixed 4x400m Relay Victory Ceremony 5)Hockey Men's Quarterfinals Timing: 6:00am to 10:15am 6)Wrestling Timing: 7:30am to 9:30am Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg 1/8 Finals Women's Freestyle 76 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg 1/4 Finals Women's Freestyle 76 kg 1/4 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg 1/4 Finals

7)Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 10:10am Women's Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals Men's Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals Men's Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal Men's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals 8) Sailing Timings: 8:30am to 2:30pm Laser Men - Medal Race Laser Radial Women - Medal Race Laser Men - Victory Ceremony Laser Radial Women - Victory Ceremony 9)Tennis Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match Timing: 7:30am to 4:30pm 10)Badminton Men's Singles Semifinals Timing: 9:30am to 12:30pm

11)Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 4:10pm Women's Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals Men's Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals Men's Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal Men's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

12) Artistic Gymnastics Timing: 1:30pm to 4:40pm Women's Vault Final Women's Vault Victory Ceremony Women's Uneven Bars Final Women's Uneven Bars Victory Ceremony

13) Wrestling Timing: 2:45pm to 3:45pm Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Semifinals Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Semifinals Women's Freestyle 76 kg Semifinals

14) Hockey Men's Quarterfinals Timing: 3:00pm to 7:15pm

15) Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 4:25pm Women's 100m Victory Ceremony Men's High Jump Final Men's 100m Semifinals Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals Women's Shot Put Victory Ceremony Women's Triple Jump Final Men's 800m Semifinals Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinals Men's High Jump Victory Ceremony Men's 100m Final

16)Badminton Timing: 5:00pm to 7:30pm Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match Women's Singles Gold Medal Match Women's Singles Victory Ceremony



Schedule for Day 11: 2nd August - Monday 1)Shooting Timing: 5:00am to 2:30pm 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Stage 2 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification Indian Participation: Aishwarya Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Finals 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Victory Ceremony 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Finals 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Victory Ceremony 2)Athletics Timing: 6:00am to 9:00am Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round Women's 1500m Round 1 Women's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony Men's Long Jump Final Women's 200m Round 1 Women's 100m Hurdles Final 3)Hockey Timing: 6:00am to 10:15am Women's Quarterfinals 4)Wrestling Timing: 7:30am to 10:00am Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Repechage Women's Freestyle 76 kg Repechage Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Repechage Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg 1/8 Finals Women's Freestyle 68 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg 1/4 Finals Women's Freestyle 68 kg 1/4 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg 1/4 Finals

5)Sailing Timing: 8:30am to 2:30am 49er Medal Race 49er Victory Ceremony 6)Badminton Timing: 9:30am to 12:00pm Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match Women's Doubles Victory Ceremony 7)Artistic Gymnastics Timing: 1:30pm to 4:10pm Men's Rings Final Men's Rings Victory Ceremony Women's Floor Exercise Final Women's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony Men's Vault Final Men's Vault Victory Ceremony 8)Equestrian Timing: 1:30pm to 7:55pm Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier Eventing Jumping Individual Final Eventing Team Victory Ceremony Eventing Individual Victory Ceremony

9)Wrestling Timing: 3:45pm to 6:30pm Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Semifinals Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Semifinals Women's Freestyle 68 kg Semifinals Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 76 kg Bronze Medal Matches Women's Freestyle 76 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 76 kg Victory Ceremony 10)Hockey

Timing: 3:00pm to 7:15pm Women's Quarterfinals 11)Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 6:30pm Men's 100m Victory Ceremony Men's Long Jump Victory Ceremony Women's Pole Vault Qualifying Round Women's 200m Semifinals Women's 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony Women's Discus Throw Final Men's 400m Semifinals Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final Women's 5000m Final

12)Badminton Timing: 3:30pm to 7:30pm Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Men's Singles Gold Medal Match Men's Singles Medal Ceremony



Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi





Schedule for Day 12: 3rd August - Tuesday

1)Athletics Timing: 5:30am to 9:05am Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round Men's 1500m Round 1 Women's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round Women's 400m Round 1 Women's Discus Throw Victory Ceremony Men's 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony Women's Long Jump Final Men's 200m Round 1 Men's 400m Hurdles Final Women's 5000m Victory Ceremony 2)Hockey Timing: 7:00am to 8:45am Men's Semifinal 3) Wrestling Timing:7:30am to 10:00am Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Repechage Women's Freestyle 68 kg Repechage Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Repechage Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg 1/8 Finals Women's Freestyle 62 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg 1/4 Finals Women's Freestyle 62 kg 1/4 Finals Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg 1/4 Finals

4)Boxing Timing: 7:30am to 10:10am Men's Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals Men's Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal Men's Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal Women's Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals Women's Feather (54-57kg) Final Women's Feather (54-57kg) Victory Ceremony 5)Artistic Gymnastics Timing: 1:30pm to 3:15pm Men's Parallel Bars Final Men's Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony Women's Balance Beam Final Women's Balance Beam Victory Ceremony Men's Horizontal Bar Final Men's Horizontal Bar Victory Ceremony

5)Boxing Timing: 1:30pm to 4:10pm Men's Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals Men's Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal Men's Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal Women's Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals Men's Welter Finals (64kg-69kg) Men's Welter Victory Ceremony 6)Wrestling Timing: 1:55pm to 6:30pm Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Semifinals Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Semifinals Women's Freestyle 62 kg Semifinals Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 68 kg Bronze Medal Matches Women's Freestyle 68 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 68 kg Victory Ceremony

7) Hockey Men's Semifinal Timing: 3:30pm to 7:15pm 8)Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 6:25pm Women's Long Jump Victory Ceremony Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Men's Pole Vault Final Men's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony Men's 5000m Round 1 Women's Hammer Throw Final Men's 200m Semifinals Women's 800m Final Women's 200m Final 9)Equestrian Timing: 3:30pm to 7:15pm Jumping Individual Qualifier Schedule for Day 13: 4th August - Wednesday 1)Marathon Swimming Timing: 3:40am to 6:00am Women's 10km Women's Victory Ceremony 2)Golf Timing: 4:00am to 12:30pm Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 3)Athletics Timing: 5:30am to 8:55am Men's Decathlon 100m Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Men's Decathlon Long Jump Men's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony Women's Heptathlon High Jump Women's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony Women's 800m Victory Ceremony Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals Women's 400m Hurdles Final Men's Decathlon Shot Put Women's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

6)Wrestling Timing: 7:30am to 10:00am Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Repechage Women's Freestyle 62 kg Repechage Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals Women's Freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Finals Women's Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Finals Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/4 Finals 7)Boxing Timing: 10:30am to 12:40am Women's Fly (48-51kg) Semifinals Women's Welter (64-69kg) Semifinals Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinals Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final Men's Light Heavy (75-81kg) Victory Ceremony 8) Wrestling Timings: 2:45pm to 6:30pm Men's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals Men's Freestyle 86 kg Semifinals Women's Freestyle 57 kg Semifinals Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 62 kg Bronze Medal Matches Women's Freestyle 62 kg Final Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 62 kg Victory Ceremony 9)Athletics Timing: 3:00pm to 6:30pm Men's Decathlon High Jump Women's 1500m Semifinals Women's Heptathlon Shot Put Women's 400m Semifinals Women's 200m Victory Ceremony Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Men's Hammer Throw Final Women's Heptathlon 200m Women's 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony Men's 800m Final Men's Decathlon 400m Men's 200m Final 10)Hockey

Timing: 3:30pm to 5:15pm Women's Semifinal 11)Equestrian Timing: 3:30pm to 6:30pm Jumping Individual Fence Jumping Individual Victory Ceremony



Indian Golfer Anirbhan Lahiri





Schedule for Day 14: 5th August - Thursday

1)Marathon Swimming Timing: 3:00am to 5:40am Men's 10km Men's Victory Ceremony 2)Golf Timing: 4:00am to 12:30pm Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 3)Athletics Timing: 5:30am to 11:45am Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles Women's High Jump Qualifying Round Men's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony Women's Heptathlon Long Jump Men's Decathlon Discus Throw Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men's 800m Victory Ceremony Men's 200m Victory Ceremony Men's Triple Jump Final Men's Shot Put Final Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men's 110m Hurdles Final Men's Decathlon Pole Vault Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

4)Hockey Timing: 7:00am to 8:45am Men's Bronze Medal Match 5)Wrestling Timing: 7:30am to 10:00am Men's Freestyle 57 kg Repechage Women's Freestyle 57 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 86 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 74 kg 1/8 Finals Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Freestyle 125 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Freestyle 74 kg 1/4 Finals Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/4 Finals Men's Freestyle 125 kg 1/4 Finals 6)Boxing Timing: 10:30am to 12:40pm Women's Light (57-60kg) Semifinals Men's Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals Men's Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals Men's Feather (52-57kg) Final Men's Feather (52-57kg) Victory Ceremony 7)Athletics Timing: 1:00pm to 2:35pm Men's 20km Race Walk Final Men's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony 8)Wrestling Timing: 3:45pm to 6:30pm Men's Freestyle 74 kg Semifinals Men's Freestyle 125 kg Semifinals Women's Freestyle 53 kg Semifinals Men's Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Freestyle 57 kg Final Men's Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Freestyle 86 kg Final Men's Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 57 kg Bronze Medal Matches Women's Freestyle 57 kg Final Men's Freestyle 86 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 57 kg Victory Ceremony

9)Hockey Timing: 3:30pm to 5:40pm Gold Medal Match Men's Hockey Victory Ceremony 10)Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 6:15pm Men's Shot Put Victory Ceremony Men's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw Women's Pole Vault Final Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Men's 1500m Semifinals Men's 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony Men's 400m Final Women's Heptathlon 800m Men's Decathlon 1500m

Schedule for Day 15: 6th August - Friday 1)Athletics Timing: 2:00pm to 6:30pm Men's 50km Race Walk Final Men's 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony 2) Golf Timing: 4:00am to 12:30pm Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3 3)Hockey Timing: 7:00am to 8:45am Women's Bronze Medal Match 4)Wrestling Timing: 7:30am to 10:00am Men's Freestyle 74 kg Repechage Women's Freestyle 53 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 125 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Finals Women's Freestyle 50 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Freestyle 97 kg 1/8 Finals Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/4 Finals Women's Freestyle 50 kg 1/4 Finals Men's Freestyle 97 kg 1/4 Finals

5)Boxing Timing: 10:30am to 12:10pm Women's Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals Men's Light (57-63kg) Semifinals Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Final Men's Heavy (81-91kg) Victory Ceremony

6) Athletics Timing: 1:00pm to 2:45pm Women's 20km Race Walk Final Women's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony 7)Wrestling Timing: 2:45pm to 6:10pm Men's Freestyle 65 kg Semifinals Men's Freestyle 97 kg Semifinals Women's Freestyle 50 kg Semifinals Men's Freestyle 74 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Freestyle 74 kg Final Men's Freestyle 125 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Freestyle 125 kg Final Men's Freestyle 74 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 53 kg Bronze Medal Matches Women's Freestyle 53 kg Final Men's Freestyle 125 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 53 kg Victory Ceremony

8) Hockey Timing: 3:30pm to 5:40pm Women's Gold Medal Match Women's Victory Ceremony 9)Equestrian Timing: 3:30pm to 6:35pm Jumping Team Qualifier

10)Athletics Timing: 4:20pm to 7:25pm Men's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony Women's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony Women's Heptathlon Victory Ceremony Men's Decathlon Victory Ceremony Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Women's Javelin Throw Final Men's 5000m Final Men's 400m Victory Ceremony Women's 400m Final Women's 1500m Final Men's 5000m Victory Ceremony Women's 400m Victory Ceremony Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final Women's 1500m Victory Ceremony Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Schedule for Day 16: 7th August - Saturday 1)Athletics Timing: 3:30am to 6:45am Women's Marathon Final Women's Marathon Victory Ceremony 2) Golf Timing: 4:00am to 12:30pm Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 Women's Individual Victory Ceremony 3)Rhythmic Gymnastics Timing: 6:10am to 9:30am Group All-round qualification 4)Boxing Timing: 10:30am to 12:45am Men's Fly (48-52kg) Final Women's Fly (48-51kg) Final Men's Fly (48-52kg) Victory Ceremony Men's Middle (69-75kg) Final Women's Fly (48-51kg) Victory Ceremony Women's Welter (64-69kg) Final Men's Middle (69-75kg) Victory Cermeony Women's Welter (64-69kg) Victory Ceremony 4)Rhythmic Gymnastics Timing: 11:50am to 2:30pm Individual All Round Final Individual All Round Victory Ceremony 5)Wrestling Timing: 3:15pm to 6:30pm Men's Freestyle 65 kg Repechage Women's Freestyle 50 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 97 kg Repechage Men's Freestyle 65 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Freestyle 65 kg Final Men's Freestyle 97 kg Bronze Medal Matches Men's Freestyle 97 kg Final Men's Freestyle 65 kg Victory Ceremony Women's Freestyle 50 kg Bronze Medal Matches Women's Freestyle 50 kg Final Men's Freestyle 97 kg Victory Ceremony

6)Equestrian Timing: 3:30pm to 6:30pm Jumping Team Final Jumping Team Victory Ceremony 7)Athletics Timing: 3:30pm to 6:30pm Men's 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony Women's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony Women's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony Men's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony Women's High Jump Final Women's 10,000m Final Men's Javelin Throw Final Women's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony Men's 1500m Final Women's 10,000m Victory Ceremony Men's 1500m Victory Ceremony Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final Women's High Jump Victory Ceremony Women's 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony Men's 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

8)Artistic Gymnastics Timing: 4:00pm to 5:45pm Team Free Routine Team Victory Ceremony Schedule for Day 17: 8th August - Sunday

1)Athletics Timing: 3:30am to 5:15am Men's Marathon Final Men's Marathon Venue Ceremony 2)Rhythmic Gymnastics Timing: 7:30am to 9:25am Group All-round Final Group All-round Victory Ceremony 3)Wrestling Timing: 10:30am to 12:25pm Women's Light (57-60kg) Final Men's Light (57-63kg) Final Women's Light (57-60kg) Victory Ceremony Women's Middle (69-75kg) Final Men's Light (57-63kg) Victory Ceremony Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Final Women's Middle (69-75kg) Victory Ceremony Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Victory Ceremony Olympics Closing Ceremony

Timing: 4:30pm to 7:30pm