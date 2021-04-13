Indians sportspersons who are ranked World Number 1 before the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner, and all the Indian athletes are sweating it out in their practice sessions to be at the peak of their prowess while they enter the prestigious quadrennial event.



A shooter from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Aishwary Singh Tomar specialises in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. He has a total of three ISSF World Cup podium finishes in different shooting events to his credit and has also bagged medals at the Asian Shooting Championships, Asian Airgun Championships and ISSF Junior World Cup.

While each and every athlete is trying their best to be in the best possible shape in the lead up to the Olympics, some of them have already hit their peak and are currently ruling the world in their sport. Here, we look at Indian athletes who are ranked World Number 1 before entering the Olympics:

The 20-year-old Tomar is currently ranked number 1 in the world for the year 2021 in his pet event and is also ranked world number 2, just behind the Hungarian Peni Istvan, in the Tokyo 2020 Rankings.

Yashaswini Deswal

A pistol shooter who specialises in Women's 10m Pistol event, Yashaswini Deswal shot to prominence with her performance at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.

The 24-year-old has since continued to showcased some great consistencies, even in the online shooting events during the pandemic, and is currently ranked world number 1 in the Women's 10m Pistol for the year 2021.

Boxing

Amit Panghal

A 25-year-old pugilist from the state of Haryana, Amit Panghal competes in the 52kg weight division. His first major success at the international level came in the year 2017 when he clinched the bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Championship in the Light Flyweight category.

He has since gone on to win some prestigious medals including Asian Games gold and silver at the World Championships amongst others. Panghal would enter the Tokyo Olympics ranked World Number 1 in the 52kg category.

Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat

One of India's medal hopefuls at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh Phogat is currently ranked world number 1 in the Women's 53kg Freestyle.

Vinesh, though, does not have fond memories of the Olympics as she was forced to withdraw from the quarterfinals owing to a career-threatening injury at the 2016 Rio Games. She has since made a brilliant comeback and is expected to lead the women's challenge for India in wrestling at Tokyo.

Bajrang Punia