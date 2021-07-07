Tokyo Olympics Prediction: Have faith on the big guns of Indian shooting team

The mega-quadrennial games are almost here. The heartbeat of the world is on the rise as we enter the Olympics after a long delay because of the pandemic.



The Tokyo Olympics 2021 will begin with shooting matches. The terrific 15-member Indian shooting team has been training in Croatia for the past few months. They are all set to produce the best shooting India ever has in the Olympics history.

So close to Olympics the expectations from the Indian shooting contingent are very high because of their medal-winning performances in the past. However, before setting our expectations, we need to understand the dynamics of the sports and the past performances.

Basics of shooting sport at Tokyo Olympics 2021

The shooting sport is one of the most unpredictable sport. Being a mental sport more than physical, it's not a cakewalk to shoot the perfect 10s every time.

At Tokyo Olympics, 360 shooters will compete from around the world. The first round for all the 15 events will be the qualification rounds. Following this, the top 8 (rifle and pistol) and top 6 (shotgun) shooters will advance to the finals competing for the top 3 places. Once a shooter has reached the finals, anybody can win as only top performers compete.

Pistol Team

India is sending the world's 5 top shooters in the pistol team. The nation has the most realistic chance of a medal in the pistol event. Interestingly, India has never clinched an Olympic medal in the 10m air pistol event.

10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker, and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

25m sports pistol women: Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

In the past world cups of 2019 and 2021, all five have almost advanced to the final events of tournaments. Notably, Manu Bhaker would compete in three events.

The 10m air pistol team are the strongest contenders for the medal. While we have top shooters in all events, none of the team have all shooters consistently performing.

In 2019, five ISSF world cups were conducted, while two have been conducted in 2021. Let's have a look at the performances of the 10m air pistol team.

Saurabh Chaudhary- 5 medals (Gold- 2, Silver-1, Bronze-2)

Abhishek Verma- 3 medals (Gold-2, Bronze-1)

Manu Bhaker- 2 medals (Gold-1, Silver-1)

Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 2 medals (Gold-2)

Out of 42 medals given out in all the matches for 10m air pistol events, Indians have clinched 12 medals. Notably, out of the 14 golds medals at the 7 world cups, India alone has won 7 golds. This is just a preview of how strong the Indian pistol team is.

However, Olympics and world cups matches are very drastic. What is important to take into account are the scores of these shooters. All four of them have been consistently scoring between 575-585.

There are terrific scores, but to take their place in the finals shooters will have to shoot above 578 only. While the scores are close, Saurabh Chaudhary is India's best shot for individual Olympic gold. Even in the toughest matches, the young Indian has thrived and reached the podium. His scores and performances speak for him and make him the favorite to win the Olympic medal.

In 25m pistol event, Rahi Sarnobat clinched the gold medal at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Croatia. Sarnobat even won the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. She seems to be in her best form ahead of the games.

Talking about medal predictions, we cannot miss India's best gold medal shot at the Olympics the 10m air pistol mixed event. The duo of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have been dominating this event.

Prediction: India will surely reach the podium finishes in the 10m air pistol mixed, 10m air pistol men's, and 25m pistol women's event. Whereas, all 5 Indian shooters have the potential to reach the Olympic finals.