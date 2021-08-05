Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics was a tremendous day for India, as the country won two medals. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 13 of the Olympics in Tokyo.







Golf

Aditi Ashok completed round two of the Tokyo Olympics and is still in contention for a podium finish. Diksha Dagar is on T53 position.





#Golf | After Round 2 of the women's event, India's #AditiAshok is holding her place on the 2nd position, tied with Nanna Madsen and Emily Pedersen of Denmark.



Diksha Dagar is placed 53rd.





Hockey

Finally, after 41 years of Olympic medal drought in Hockey come to an end, India won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics today. India won the match against Germany in a nail-biting match by 5-4.





🇮🇳 INDIA WINS THE BRONZE 🥉



The Indian Men's Hockey Team has defeated Germany to clinch the bronze medal in Tokyo.

Athletics

Sandeep Kumar, finished twenty-third in the Men's 20km Race Walk final with a time of 1:25:07 at the Tokyo Olympics. Rahul Rohilla, India's other race walker, finished 47th in 1:42:06, while KT Irfan finished 51st in 1:34:41 on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.





Wrestling

Anshu Malik, India's women's freestyle wrestler in the 57kg category, was eliminated from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing against Valeria Kobolova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 1-5.





#AnshuMalik OUT of #Tokyo2020. 💔



The 19-year-old fights hard but loses in the repechage round to Valeria Koblova.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya made history on Thursday when he won silver in the Olympics in Tokyo. Ravi Kumar is India's second wrestler to win an Olympic silver medal in wrestling. He was defeated 7-4 in the finals by Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee.





2012 - Sushil Kumar



2012 - Sushil Kumar

2021 - Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Ravi Kumar has emulated his idol to become the SECOND Indian wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat, India's top wrestler and World No. 1, did not advance to the Women's 53kg semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after losing by fall to Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Vinesh Phogat's hopes of making the repechage round got over after her Vanesa Kaladzinskaya loses in the freestyle 53kg semi-final, after which her Tokyo Olympics campaign comes to an end.





Vinesh Phogat is back to the Olympics mat after 5 years and wins 7-1 over Sofia Mattsson in her 53 kg opening bout.

Deepak Punia, Indian men's freestyle wrestler in 86 kg weight, loses a tight contest 2-4 to San Marino's Myles Amine and fails to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





DEEPAK MISSES OUT ON BRONZE



Deepak Punia has lost to Myles Amine of San Marino in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category bronze medal match.

