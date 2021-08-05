Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 13 Roundup: Two Medals for India on Day 13
Ravi Kumar Dahiya and the Men's Hockey Team makes history, Vinesh Phogat fail to impress
Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics was a tremendous day for India, as the country won two medals. Let's take a look at what happened on Day 13 of the Olympics in Tokyo.
Golf
Aditi Ashok completed round two of the Tokyo Olympics and is still in contention for a podium finish. Diksha Dagar is on T53 position.
Hockey
Finally, after 41 years of Olympic medal drought in Hockey come to an end, India won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics today. India won the match against Germany in a nail-biting match by 5-4.
Athletics
Sandeep Kumar, finished twenty-third in the Men's 20km Race Walk final with a time of 1:25:07 at the Tokyo Olympics. Rahul Rohilla, India's other race walker, finished 47th in 1:42:06, while KT Irfan finished 51st in 1:34:41 on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Wrestling
Anshu Malik, India's women's freestyle wrestler in the 57kg category, was eliminated from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing against Valeria Kobolova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 1-5.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya made history on Thursday when he won silver in the Olympics in Tokyo. Ravi Kumar is India's second wrestler to win an Olympic silver medal in wrestling. He was defeated 7-4 in the finals by Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee.
Vinesh Phogat, India's top wrestler and World No. 1, did not advance to the Women's 53kg semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after losing by fall to Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Vinesh Phogat's hopes of making the repechage round got over after her Vanesa Kaladzinskaya loses in the freestyle 53kg semi-final, after which her Tokyo Olympics campaign comes to an end.
Deepak Punia, Indian men's freestyle wrestler in 86 kg weight, loses a tight contest 2-4 to San Marino's Myles Amine and fails to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
