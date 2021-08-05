Top
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in bronze medal match

Deepak Punia falls to a 2-4 defeat to San Marino's Myles Amine to miss out on an Olympic medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Deepak Punia falls to San Marino's Myles Amine 

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-05T18:07:37+05:30

Indian men's freestyle wrestler, Deepak Punia, falls to a 2-4 defeat to San Marino's Myles Amine to miss out on an Olympic medal in Men's 86kg weight division at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The bout started on a rather slow pace before Deepak Punia pounced on a loose attack from Myles to take a 2-0 lead two minutes into the first round. The 24-year-old did manage to get a point back, as they went into the break with a 2-1 advantage for India.

Deepak Punia seemed rather exhausted at the start of the second round, and Myles grabbed on to the opportunity. Having a one-point cushion, the Indian just seemed disinterested in attacking and that eventually brought his downfall as Myles Amine walked away with a bronze, which was in touching distance for Deepak Punia.

