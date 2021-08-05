Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins a historic silver at the Tokyo Olympics : Social media reacts in joy
The 23-year old Ravi Dahiya is the second Olympics silver medallist for India both in Tokyo and in the sport of wrestling.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the 23-year old freestyle wrestler from Sonipat has scripted history by becoming the second grappler ever to win an Olympics wrestling silver medal. He was defeated by Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympics Committee with a score of 7-4 at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the second silver medal for India in Tokyo and the young debutant Olympic wrestler has made the entire nation proud as wishes and greetings flood Twitter. The wave of joy emerges in the country as they celebrate the silver moment of the talented boy in wrestling.
Fought like a champion
A fantastic achievement on debut in Olympics
The Tiger
Ravi the true warrior
Next Story