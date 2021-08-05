Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Anshu Malik knocked out

India's women freestyle wrestler in the 57kg category, Anshu Malik, has been knocked out of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics after falling to a 1-5 defeat against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Valeria Kobolova.

The bout seemed to be pretty balanced until the final 30 seconds when the 2016 Rio silver medallist Kobolva decided to go on the attack. It was too hot to handle for the young Anshu Malik who tried the best she could to ward off the attack, but the experienced Kobolva managed to come up trumps.

Earlier the match had started on an even note, with the Russian taking a 1-0 lead in the first half after pushing the Indian out of the mat during the passivity time issued against her.

Anshu, too, had scored her solitary point in the match by pushing Kobolova outside the mat during the start of the second half.

This loss means that the 19-year-old Anshu Malik will end her campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics without a single win.