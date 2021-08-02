Let's take a look at what happened on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics

Kamalpreet Kaur failed to win a medal in the women's discus throw final, finishing sixth.

















Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finished last in her Heat of the Women's 200m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Dutee was drawn in Heat 4 and finished in 23.85 seconds.





END OF DUTEE'S CAMPAIGN!



Dutee Chand finishes last in Women's 200m Heat 2 with 23.85, far from her personal best of 23.



Shooting

Aishwary Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput, India's last two shooters in the Tokyo Olympics, got eliminated after failing to qualify for the finals in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification round.





#IND's #Shooting campaign comes to an end.



Hockey

It was a historic day for Indian women's hockey, as the women's team too advances to the semifinals for the first time in the Olympics. The women's team defeated the Australian side by 0-1 in their quarterfinal match. Both the teams, men's and women's are now in the semifinals in Tokyo Olympics.





Q4: 🇦🇺 0-1 🇮🇳



Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott accomplish a historic feat for India after qualifying for the Jumping Individual Finals.







