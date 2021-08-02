Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 Roundup: Women's Hockey Team makes history, Kamalpreet Kaur falls short to win a medal
Historic day for India in Hockey and Equestrian
Let's take a look at what happened on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Athletics
Kamalpreet Kaur failed to win a medal in the women's discus throw final, finishing sixth.
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finished last in her Heat of the Women's 200m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Dutee was drawn in Heat 4 and finished in 23.85 seconds.
Shooting
Aishwary Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput, India's last two shooters in the Tokyo Olympics, got eliminated after failing to qualify for the finals in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification round.
Hockey
It was a historic day for Indian women's hockey, as the women's team too advances to the semifinals for the first time in the Olympics. The women's team defeated the Australian side by 0-1 in their quarterfinal match. Both the teams, men's and women's are now in the semifinals in Tokyo Olympics.
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott accomplish a historic feat for India after qualifying for the Jumping Individual Finals.