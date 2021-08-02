India's final two surviving shooters at the Tokyo Olympics, Aishwary Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput, too exited the Olympics after failing to impress in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification round.



While the young Aishwary Tomar started off brilliantly scoring 397 out of a possible 400 in the Kneeling position, he failed to keep the momentum going in Prone and Standing. The 20-year-old could register only 391 in Prone, which is considered to be the easiest position to shoot in, and then backed it up with a poor 379 in Standing. He exited with a score of 1167 at 21st position.

The more experienced, Sanjeev Rajput, on the other hand never looked in contention to make it to the final medal match. The 40-year-old ended with a final score of 1157 at the 32nd spot.

With Aishwary and Sanjeev exiting without qualifying for the final, India's disappointing campaign in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics comes to an end. Out of the 15 shooters from the country, who qualified for the final only the 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary could clear the qualification hurdle and qualify for the final medal match.