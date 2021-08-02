Chak de! India beat Australia in hockey to reach semifinals of Tokyo Olympics

The Indian women's hockey team creates history as they defeat World no. 2 Australia in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday by 1-0. The Indian Eves led by captain Rani Rampal has reached the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time. This is also the women's first-ever win against the mighty Australians.

The world no. 9 side, who managed to survive four defeats yet reached the quarterfinals, has done a miraculous job today. The only Indian goal came from a penalty corner by the best drag-flicker of the side Gurjit Kaur in the 22nd minute.

The team under coach Sjoerd Marijne has never before tasted a success like this, where everyone has risen up to the occasion to foil every move by the Australians. Every attack by the Aussies were seamlessly saved by India.

Savita Punia, the goalkeeper saved two crucial penalty corners in the dying minutes, which made the job done for India.

the History has been made at the Oi hockey stadium in Tokyo today.

