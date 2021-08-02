Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finished last in her Heat of Women's 200m Round 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Dutee was drawn in Heat 4 and ended up recording a time of 23.85s.



The 25-year-old from Odisha was seeded alongside six other athletes in Heat 4 of Women's 200m on Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics and ended up finishing at the bottom. Christine Mboma of Namibia surprised USA's Gabrielle Thomas towards the end of the sprint to win the heat with a time of 22.11s, thus, setting a national record. The duo were followed by Aminatou Seyni of Niger.





Dutee Chand, ranked 59th in the world, had a personal best timing of 23.00 going into the Olympics. She was racing alongside USA's Thomas Gabrielle who's ranked 12th in the world. Dutee's 23.85s during the Heats is her season's best.



Qualification scenario: As things stand, Dutee has virtually no chances of progressing further. The top three athletes in each Heat go through to the semi-finals and they are joined by the next three fastest.

