Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6, August 29 - Yogesh Khatuniya eyes a medal - LIVE Updates, Scores, Results, Medal, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Day 6 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

F56 Discus thrower Yogesh Khatuniya will be eyeing a medal starting 6:05 am IST. He will be followed by javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar in F46 at 7:33 am in the morning session.

Follow us for all the latest updates!