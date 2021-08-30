Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6, August 29 - Yogesh Khatuniya eyes a medal - LIVE Updates, Scores, Results, Medal, Blog
F56 Discus thrower Yogesh Khatuniya will be eyeing a medal starting 6:05 am IST. He will be followed by javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar in F46 at 7:33 am in the morning session.
Live Updates
- 30 Aug 2021 1:17 AM GMT
Yogesh Kathuniya Throw 6
44.38m on his final throw!! Another SB throw from and this puts him well ahead of other competitors for now.
- 30 Aug 2021 1:16 AM GMT
Yogesh Kathuniya Throw 5
Yogesh throws 43.55m and betters his SB again!! Brilliant stuff from him as he is surging ahead.
- 30 Aug 2021 1:15 AM GMT
Yogesh Kathuniya Throw 4
Another invalid throw from the Indian
- 30 Aug 2021 1:15 AM GMT
Yogesh Kathuniya Throw 3
This is also counted as a foul throw
- 30 Aug 2021 1:14 AM GMT
Yogesh Kathuniya Throw 2
Yogesh throws 42.84 and moves into 1st place!!
- 30 Aug 2021 1:14 AM GMT
Yogesh Kathuniya Throw 1
This is deemed as a foul throw
- 30 Aug 2021 1:00 AM GMT
Current standings before Yogesh begins his throws
He needs to better the 36m mark to have a chance at a podium finish.