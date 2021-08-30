Sumit Antil's coach had predicted his ward winning gold with World Record

Sumit Antil won the gold medal in men's F64 javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics with a world record attempt today. The 23-year-old took the pole position on the podium with a throw of 68.55m and broke the world record a total of three times in six attempts.

While the entire nation was surprised with the consistency with which Sumit was crossing the 65m barrier, his coach, Naval Singh, certainly was not.

In fact, the coach had predicted yesterday that his ward would return with a world record-breaking gold medal in an interview.

"Sumit has been throwing 70m-71m in his training, and I am sure he will set a world record and return with a gold medal," Singh had said to NDTV India.

And much like Naval Singh had predicted, Sumit Antil returned with a world record-breaking gold medal. In fact, he bettered the world record mark thrice, including in his first two attempts.

Well, talk about confidence!