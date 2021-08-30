Son of Indian Air Force officer, Sumit Antil wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil wins a gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics on Monday after he created three world records in the finals of the F64 event. This comes as the second gold medal for India at the Paralympic Games, after para shooter Avani Lekhara fetched India's first gold medal in shooting.

Competing in a pull of 10 throwers, Sumit threw world record distance. He shattered the world record in his first throw with a 66.95m distance. He even bettered it with a 68.08m throw in his second attempt. However, the best of his throw hit the mark of a mammoth 68.55m.

In fact, he was so good, that nobody could come close to his top three throws in the final.



The 23-year-old from Khewra near Haryana's Sonepat, who started his career as a wrestler, almost had his dreams snatched away from him when he met with a tragic accident while returning home from his tuition.

A tractor hit his bike causing major injuries on his leg, the doctors suggested that they would have to amputate his left leg for him to recover.

Determination and persistence is something that stuck with the youngster since his father's demise. His father was an Air Force officer who passed away unfortunately because of cancer, being the youngest of four children, Sumit did not let that deter him but rather inspire him to give his everything in anything he did.