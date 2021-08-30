Sumit Antil competed against Neeraj Chopra before the Paralympics

Sumit Antil won the gold medal in Men's F64 Javelin Throw with a World Record attempt at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 23-year-old secured the top place on the podium with a massive throw of 68.55m.

Sumit Antil broke the F64 World Record multiple times at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

In fact, the Haryana lad started off his campaign with a World Record in his very first throw. If the throw of 66.95m in his first attempt was not enough, he bettered it to 68.05 in his very next attempt.

He then threw 65.27 and 66.71 in his next two attempts, before breaking the World Record once again with 68.55m in his final attempt.

While the wrestler turned javelin thrower certainly made the world sit and take notice of his potential, did you know he was inspired by Neeraj Chopra's 80m+ throws?

Yes, Sumit Antil had in an interview with the Olympics.com said that he was motivated by watching Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh throw those massive 80m throws.

In fact, Sumit Antil even competed against Neeraj Chopra recently before the Paralympics.

Yes, during the Indian Grand Prix in March 2021 Sumit had competed against Neeraj. This was the same event where Neeraj Chopra set a new National Record with a throw of 88.07m and won the gold medal.

Sumit had then registered a throw of 66.43m.







