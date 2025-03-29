Sharath Kamal serves his final match, but legacy stays

"I didn't want to become anything else. I always wanted to be a table tennis player, and that's exactly what I became," Achanta Sharath Kamal told The Bridge before his final match.

He started talking with a smile, reminiscing about a career that spanned over two decades. There was no hesitation in his words, no second thoughts – this was his life, his calling.

On Saturday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Sharath Kamal, one of India's greatest sporting icons, stepped onto the table for one last time at the WTT Star Contender in front of his home crowd in Chennai.

The 42-year-old paddler, who had carried Indian table tennis on his shoulders for years, played his final match, bowing out in the Round of 16. He lost to his doubles partner and wildcard entrant Snehit Suravajjula.

As the final point was played, the crowd stood in unison, their applause echoing through the arena.

Bittersweet victory 😢



Snehit Suravajjula defeats doubles partner and mentor Sharath Achanta in straight games to extend his best run at a WTT Star Contender event 💯#WTTChennai #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/3TBoM9AlMI — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 29, 2025





"The emotions are setting in," he had said before the match to his publication.

"As the date came closer, I was excited, but now that I am in the tournament, people coming up to me, thanking me, telling me they'll miss me – it’s overwhelming. But I still have a job to do, a match to play, and I hope I can stand up to the expectations of the fans who are here to see me one last time," he said.

The beginning of something special

Born in Chennai in 1982, Sharath was always meant to be a paddler. His father and uncle, both former players, instilled in him the belief that he could make it big on the international stage.

"My father and uncle groomed me into who I am today. The most important thing I learned from them was how to train my mind to believe in what I wanted to achieve," he reflected.

Starting table tennis at the age of four, Sharath took time to make his mark internationally.

"I was a late bloomer. I started playing for the country only at 20. If I could tell my younger self something, it would be – hold on, be patient, be perseverant. You'll make it through, and you'll have an unbelievably long career."

Like any athlete, his path was filled with challenges.

"There were moments when results weren’t coming, and I doubted myself. Around 1999-2000, I kept wondering – am I on the right path? Should I focus on academics instead? But I kept going.

"And in 2015, when I tore my hamstring, I was in a wheelchair for four weeks, crutches for six weeks. I didn't even know if I'd be able to live a normal life again, let alone play table tennis. That was the darkest period of my career."

With relentless support from his family and medical team, he fought back.

"I couldn't have done it without them. The mental damage was worse than the physical one. I was almost in clinical depression. But they pulled me through, and I came back stronger."

Bittersweet victory 😢



Snehit Suravajjula defeats doubles partner and mentor Sharath Achanta in straight games to extend his best run at a WTT Star Contender event 💯#WTTChennai #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/3TBoM9AlMI — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 29, 2025

An Unparalleled Legacy

Sharath's legacy is built on an illustrious career – seven Commonwealth Games gold medals, two Asian Games medals, five Olympic appearances, and multiple ITTF titles.

But for him, his crowning moment came in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"Winning three golds and a silver at that age – people finally saw everything I had worked for. That performance truly defined my career."

Among his toughest opponents, Ma Long stands out.

"The way he could aggressively demolish a player was demotivating. I won my first set against him only on the sixth time of asking, at the Olympics," he said.

"And my best match? Tokyo 2021, against Ma Long. I gave it everything. If I had just won that third set after his timeout, that would’ve been one of the biggest wins of my career. But still, people remember that match. That mindset."

What's next for Sharath Kamal

While Sharath Kamal’s playing days are over, his contribution to Indian table tennis is far from done.

"I want to help shape the next generation, build structures, and put systems in place. We need proper pathways from grassroots to high-performance centers."

Events like WTT Chennai, he believes, are the future.

"These tournaments give Indian players exposure, help them earn ranking points, and showcase world-class table tennis to the country. We need more of them."

As he walked off the court for the final time, Sharath left behind a legacy of resilience, discipline, and an unwavering belief in the power of perseverance.

His journey wasn’t just about medals – it was about inspiring a generation to dream big and chase those dreams with everything they have.

"Times evolve, but the discipline and sacrifices never go away. And now, it's time to pass that on," he concluded.

As he took his last hurrah, the sport that defined him stood still for a moment to say, thank you, Sharath Kamal.