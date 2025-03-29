WTT Star Contender Chennai: Achanta Sharath Kamal ends career with R16 exit

Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal's over two-decade long career came to an end in the men's singles R16 at the 2025 WTT Star Contender in Chennai on Saturday.

Fittingly, Sharath Kamal went down 0-3 to his doubles partner and wildcard entrant Snehit Suravajjula in what can be viewed as a baton exchange to the younger generation of Indian table tennis.

The 42-year-old Sharath fought hard in the pre-quarterfinal match but Snehit was too hot to handle.

Snehit, who had defeated world No 29 in the previous round to set up a R16 clash with Sharath, held his nerves at crucial junctures to win 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in a match which lasted just over 25 minutes.

The sizeable crowd present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium sent out loud roars as curtains fell on a legendary career. Sharath, in reply, bowed down, appreciating their support.

Earlier, Sharath and Snehit had lost out 1-3 to third seeds Lim Jong Hoon and An Jae Hyun of South Korea in the men's singles semi-finals.







