WTT Star Contender Chennai: Indian campaign ends as Manav Thakkar exits in semis

India's Manav Thakkar crashed out of the 2025 WTT Star Contender in Chennai following a 1-3 loss to France's Thibault Poret on Sunday.

In a tense and exciting battle, Thakkar gave it his all but had a hard time finding his rhythm against an opponent who played perfectly.

Despite the passionate support of the home crowd, the young Indian star struggled against 20-year-old French who took control early in the contest.

The match began with both players exchanging points, but Poret quickly gained the upper hand, capitalising on Thakkar's errors.

Despite his best efforts from the young Indian star, Poret's consistent play proved too much, leading to a decisive victory that ended Thakkar's run in the tournament.

Manav lost to Poret 10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 7-11 in a match that just lasted over 29 minutes.

#news l Manav Thakkar’s sensational run ends in the WTT Star Contender semis! 🏓



Thakkar became the first Indian male to reach a WTT Star Contender semifinal, though his journey ended in the semis, this is a massive leap for Indian table tennis.🇮🇳 #TableTennis #WTTChennai pic.twitter.com/dF4OQCCn8A — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 30, 2025





World No. 54 Thibault Poret had also defeated India's Snehit Suravajjula in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

This defeat is particularly significant as Thakkar made history by becoming the first Indian male player to reach the semi-finals of a WTT event.

He had won 18 points in a row in the quarter-finals against world No 43 Lim Jong Hoon, while trailing 1-2 to force his way into the final four stage.

Thakkar's exit brings curtains down on India's campaign at their home WTT Star Contender event.

The country's table tennis icon Sharath Kamal, playing his final international tournament, had lost to Snehit in the Round of 16, to end his storied career.

Thakkar, who recently celebrated becoming India’s highest ranked men's singles paddler, was also the last Indian in contention at this tournament. He is now expected to rise to a career high world rank, thanks to his exploits in the tournament.

Thakkar's performance has garnered attention and admiration, leaving the Indian fans hopeful for his promising future in table tennis.