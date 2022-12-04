Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League | All-Time Stats & Rankings
Check out the list of PKL's Career Leaders, Stats, Records and Rankings
The Pro Kabaddi League, abbreviated to PKL, is an Indian men's professional Kabaddi league that was launched in 2014. The popularity of kabaddi at the 2006 Asian Games inspired the league's inception.
It caught the attention of rural and metropolitan viewers alike, given that the sport is practiced in every nook and cranny of our country at the grassroot level. It follows the regular double-round-robin format from the 2019 season. Let us take a look at the all-time stats and certain stars of the league:
Successful Raids:
The Pro Kabaddi League would be incomplete without the "dubki king," Pradeep Narwal. He tops five out of the 11 all-time stat tables and is the league's leading raider in both numbers and points, and holds the record for most Super 10s too.
He was the first to cross the 1,000-point milestone in the league during Season 7 of the PKL. The Haryana based raider has appeared regularly for the Indian Kabaddi team in international tournaments since 2016, and is an integral member of the same.
|S.No
|Name
|Matches Played
|Successful Raids
|1
|Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|1165
|2
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|121
|947
|3
|Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)
|148
|842
|4
|Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)
|157
|835
|5
|Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)
|105
|765
|6
|Naveen Kumar (Raider)
|82
|761
|7
|Ajay Thakur (Raider)
|120
|643
|8
|Sachin (Raider)
|104
|631
|9
|Rohit Kumar (Raider)
|101
|559
|10
|Vikash Kandola (Raider)
|96
|559
Raid Points:
Another name echoes in the record books right after Pradeep Narwal. The Punjab based Maninder Singh stands second table-wise despite his 3-year absence from the league.
His statistics speak for themselves: a dream start to the PKL as the best raider on the inaugural champion team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the fastest raider to 500 points, and numerous other records to his name. He proved his mettle again by leading the Bengal Warriors to their maiden title during Season 7 of the PKL.
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Raid Points
|1
|Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|1546
|2
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|121
|1213
|3
|Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)
|148
|1024
|4
|Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)
|157
|1020
|5
|Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)
|105
|987
|6
|Naveen Kumar (Raider)
|82
|905
|7
|Ajay Thakur (Raider)
|120
|794
|8
|Sachin (Raider)
|104
|767
|9
|Vikash Kandola (Raider)
|96
|701
|10
|Rohit Kumar (Raider)
|101
|683
Successful Tackles:
Fazel Atrachali is an Iranian kabaddi player who currently captains Puneri Paltan in the PKL and the Iran National Kabaddi Team. He is a stalwart defender, seasoned enough to know when to respond and yet patient enough to hold back. He has participated in and led his country, Iran, at the Asian Games.
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Successful Tackles
|1
|Fazel Atrachali (Defender)
|143
|391
|2
|Manjeet Chillar (All Rounder)
|132
|374
|3
|Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender-Left Corner)
|143
|343
|4
|Surjeet Singh (Defender- Right Cover)
|127
|324
|5
|Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder)
|152
|323
|6
|Ravinder Pahal (Defender-Right Corner)
|124
|320
|7
|Nitesh Kumar (Defender)
|110
|287
|8
|Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender-Left Cover)
|120
|263
|9
|Sandeep Dhull (Defender- Left Corner)
|99
|260
|10
|Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender)
|99
|257
Super Tackles:
Vishal Bhardwaj is known to be an exciting young all-rounder who utilizes his sheer strength to bring the raider back into his half. He captains the Telugu Titans and uses the ankle hold and back hold as his strengths. With 31 super tackles to his name so far, Vishal tops this list of all-time super tackles and is one of the leading defenders of the tournament.
|S.No
|Name
|Matches Played
|Super Tackles
|1
|Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender)
|99
|31
|2
|Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder)
|152
|29
|3
|Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender- Left Cover)
|120
|28
|4
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Defender)
|123
|25
|5
|Mahender Singh (Defender- Left Cover)
|106
|24
|6
|Surjeet Singh (Defender- Right Cover)
|127
|24
|7
|Fazel Atrachali (Defender)
|143
|24
|8
|Jeeva Kumar (Defender)
|136
|23
|9
|Mohit Chhillar (Defender)
|109
|23
|10
|Ravi Kumar (Defender- Right Cover)
|137
|23
Super 10s:
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Super 10s
|1
|Pradeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|77
|2
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|121
|62
|3
|Naveen Kumar (Raider)
|82
|57
|4
|Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)
|105
|49
|5
|Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)
|148
|41
|6
|Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)
|157
|35
|7
|Arjun Deshwal (Raider)
|64
|35
|8
|Siddharth Desai (Raider)
|63
|30
|9
|Ajay Thakur (Raider)
|120
|29
|10
|Sachin (Raider)
|104
|28
High 5s:
|S.No
|Name
|Matches Played
|High 5s
|1
|Surjeet Singh (Defender-Right Cover)
|127
|29
|2
|Fazel Atrachali (Defender)
|143
|26
|3
|Manjeet Chhillar (All Rounder)
|132
|25
|4
|Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender- Left Corner)
|143
|24
|5
|Ravinder Pahal (Defender- Right Corner)
|124
|23
|6
|Surender Nada (Defender- Left Corner)
|100
|21
|7
|Nitesh Kumar (Defender)
|110
|20
|8
|Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender)
|99
|19
|9
|Mohit Chhillar (Defender)
|109
|18
|10
|Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender- Left Cover)
|120
|17
Total Points:
|S.No
|Name
|Matches Played
|Total Points
|1
|Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|1555
|2
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|121
|1226
|3
|Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)
|157
|1119
|4
|Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)
|148
|1085
|5
|Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)
|105
|1037
|6
|Naveen Kumar (Raider)
|82
|919
|7
|Ajay Thakur (Raider)
|120
|816
|8
|Sachin (Raider)
|104
|808
|9
|Rohit Kumar (Raider)
|101
|730
|10
|Vikash Kandola (Raider)
|96
|721
Tackle Points:
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Tackle Points
|1
|Fazel Atrachali (Defender)
|143
|415
|2
|Manjeet Chhillar (All-Rounder)
|132
|391
|3
|Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender- Left Corner)
|143
|359
|4
|Sandeep Narwal (All-Rounder)
|152
|352
|5
|Surjeet Singh (Defender- Right Cover)
|127
|348
|6
|Ravinder Pahal (Defender- Right Corner)
|124
|339
|7
|Nitesh Kumar (Defender)
|110
|310
|8
|Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender- Left Cover)
|120
|291
|9
|Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender)
|99
|288
|10
|Sandeep Dhull (Defender- Left Corner)
|99
|281
Super Raids:
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Super Raids
|1
|Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|72
|2
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|121
|40
|3
|Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)
|105
|29
|4
|Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)
|148
|25
|5
|Rishank Devadiga (Raider)
|122
|25
|6
|Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)
|157
|23
|7
|Kashiling Adake (Raider)
|92
|23
|8
|Ajay Thakur (Raider)
|120
|23
|9
|Siddharth Desai (Raider)
|63
|22
|10
|Vikash Kandola (Raider)
|96
|20
Do-or-Die Raid Points:
The Haryana-based Deepak Hooda, who plays for the Bengal Warriors, is primarily a raider, but he is versatile on the mat, earning him the title of all-rounder. He shines in the most challenging situations and tops the list of do-or-die raid points. Rising from a humble background, Hooda has represented and won medals at the South Asian Games, Asian Games, and the World Cup.
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Do-or-Die Raid Points
|1
|Deepak Hooda (All Rounder)
|157
|209
|2
|Sachin (Raider)
|104
|192
|3
|Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|181
|4
|Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)
|148
|174
|5
|Ajay Thakur (Raider)
|120
|163
|6
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|121
|160
|7
|Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)
|119
|133
|8
|Rishank Devadiga (Raider)
|122
|129
|9
|Rajesh Mondal (Raider)
|89
|124
|10
|Vikash Kandola (Raider)
|96
|116
Average Raid Points:
|S.No.
|Name
|Matches Played
|Avg. Raid Points
|1
|Naveen Kumar (Raider)
|81
|10.98
|2
|Narender (Raider)
|19
|10.53
|3
|Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
|150
|10.31
|4
|Maninder Singh (Raider)
|120
|10.05
|5
|Siddharth Desai (Raider)
|62
|9.85
|6
|Arjun Deshwal (Raider)
|63
|9.79
|7
|Pawan Sehrawat (Raider)
|105
|9.4
|8
|Parteek Dahiya (All-Rounder)
|16
|8.5
|9
|Bharat (Raider)
|42
|8.19
|10
|Aslam Inamdar (Raider)
|40
|7.67