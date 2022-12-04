Pro Kabaddi League | All-Time Stats & Rankings

The Pro Kabaddi League, abbreviated to PKL, is an Indian men's professional Kabaddi league that was launched in 2014. The popularity of kabaddi at the 2006 Asian Games inspired the league's inception.

It caught the attention of rural and metropolitan viewers alike, given that the sport is practiced in every nook and cranny of our country at the grassroot level. It follows the regular double-round-robin format from the 2019 season. Let us take a look at the all-time stats and certain stars of the league:

Successful Raids:

The Pro Kabaddi League would be incomplete without the "dubki king," Pradeep Narwal. He tops five out of the 11 all-time stat tables and is the league's leading raider in both numbers and points, and holds the record for most Super 10s too.

He was the first to cross the 1,000-point milestone in the league during Season 7 of the PKL. The Haryana based raider has appeared regularly for the Indian Kabaddi team in international tournaments since 2016, and is an integral member of the same.

The Dubki King in action

S.No Name Matches Played Successful Raids 1 Pardeep Narwal (Raider) 150 1165 2 Maninder Singh (Raider) 121 947 3 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) 148 842 4 Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder) 157 835 5 Pawan Sehrawat (Raider) 105 765 6 Naveen Kumar (Raider) 82 761 7 Ajay Thakur (Raider) 120 643 8 Sachin (Raider) 104 631 9 Rohit Kumar (Raider) 101 559 10 Vikash Kandola (Raider) 96 559

Raid Points:

Another name echoes in the record books right after Pradeep Narwal. The Punjab based Maninder Singh stands second table-wise despite his 3-year absence from the league.

His statistics speak for themselves: a dream start to the PKL as the best raider on the inaugural champion team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the fastest raider to 500 points, and numerous other records to his name. He proved his mettle again by leading the Bengal Warriors to their maiden title during Season 7 of the PKL.

Maninder Singh playing for the Bengal Warriors

S.No. Name Matches Played Raid Points 1 Pardeep Narwal (Raider) 150 1546 2 Maninder Singh (Raider) 121 1213 3 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) 148 1024 4 Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder) 157 1020 5 Pawan Sehrawat (Raider) 105 987 6 Naveen Kumar (Raider) 82 905 7 Ajay Thakur (Raider) 120 794 8 Sachin (Raider) 104 767 9 Vikash Kandola (Raider) 96 701 10 Rohit Kumar (Raider) 101 683

Successful Tackles:

Fazel Atrachali, the sultan of kabaddi (Source: Mumbai Mirror)

Fazel Atrachali is an Iranian kabaddi player who currently captains Puneri Paltan in the PKL and the Iran National Kabaddi Team. He is a stalwart defender, seasoned enough to know when to respond and yet patient enough to hold back. He has participated in and led his country, Iran, at the Asian Games.

Also Read: Fazel Atrachali- Most successful defender in PKL history

S.No. Name Matches Played Successful Tackles 1 Fazel Atrachali (Defender) 143 391 2 Manjeet Chillar (All Rounder) 132 374 3 Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender-Left Corner) 143 343 4 Surjeet Singh (Defender- Right Cover) 127 324 5 Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder) 152 323 6 Ravinder Pahal (Defender-Right Corner) 124 320 7 Nitesh Kumar (Defender) 110 287 8 Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender-Left Cover) 120 263 9 Sandeep Dhull (Defender- Left Corner) 99 260 10 Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) 99 257

Super Tackles:

Vishal Bhardwaj is known to be an exciting young all-rounder who utilizes his sheer strength to bring the raider back into his half. He captains the Telugu Titans and uses the ankle hold and back hold as his strengths. With 31 super tackles to his name so far, Vishal tops this list of all-time super tackles and is one of the leading defenders of the tournament.

Vishal Bharadwaj leading from the front on Super Tackles Stats

S.No Name Matches Played Super Tackles 1 Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) 99 31 2 Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder) 152 29 3 Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender- Left Cover) 120 28 4 Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Defender) 123 25 5 Mahender Singh (Defender- Left Cover) 106 24 6 Surjeet Singh (Defender- Right Cover) 127 24 7 Fazel Atrachali (Defender) 143 24 8 Jeeva Kumar (Defender) 136 23 9 Mohit Chhillar (Defender) 109 23 10 Ravi Kumar (Defender- Right Cover) 137 23

Super 10s:

Also Read: Arjun Deshwal- Panther of Super 10s

S.No. Name Matches Played Super 10s 1 Pradeep Narwal (Raider) 150 77 2 Maninder Singh (Raider) 121 62 3 Naveen Kumar (Raider) 82 57 4 Pawan Sehrawat (Raider) 105 49 5 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) 148 41 6 Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder) 157 35 7 Arjun Deshwal (Raider) 64 35 8 Siddharth Desai (Raider) 63 30 9 Ajay Thakur (Raider) 120 29 10 Sachin (Raider) 104 28

High 5s:

A "high-5" is achieved when a defender scores five or more tackle points in a single match. Surjeet Singh of the Telugu Titans (PKL S9) holds the record for most high-5s in the league. Over the years, he has played for five franchises.

Surjeet Singh tops the table for High 5s

S.No Name Matches Played High 5s 1 Surjeet Singh (Defender-Right Cover) 127 29 2 Fazel Atrachali (Defender) 143 26 3 Manjeet Chhillar (All Rounder) 132 25 4 Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender- Left Corner) 143 24 5 Ravinder Pahal (Defender- Right Corner) 124 23 6 Surender Nada (Defender- Left Corner) 100 21 7 Nitesh Kumar (Defender) 110 20 8 Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) 99 19 9 Mohit Chhillar (Defender) 109 18 10 Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender- Left Cover) 120 17

Total Points:

S.No Name Matches Played Total Points 1 Pardeep Narwal (Raider) 150 1555 2 Maninder Singh (Raider) 121 1226 3 Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder) 157 1119 4 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) 148 1085 5 Pawan Sehrawat (Raider) 105 1037 6 Naveen Kumar (Raider) 82 919 7 Ajay Thakur (Raider) 120 816 8 Sachin (Raider) 104 808 9 Rohit Kumar (Raider) 101 730 10 Vikash Kandola (Raider) 96 721

Tackle Points:

S.No. Name Matches Played Tackle Points 1 Fazel Atrachali (Defender) 143 415 2 Manjeet Chhillar (All-Rounder) 132 391 3 Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender- Left Corner) 143 359 4 Sandeep Narwal (All-Rounder) 152 352 5 Surjeet Singh (Defender- Right Cover) 127 348 6 Ravinder Pahal (Defender- Right Corner) 124 339 7 Nitesh Kumar (Defender) 110 310 8 Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender- Left Cover) 120 291 9 Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) 99 288 10 Sandeep Dhull (Defender- Left Corner) 99 281

Super Raids:

S.No. Name Matches Played Super Raids 1 Pardeep Narwal (Raider) 150 72 2 Maninder Singh (Raider) 121 40 3 Pawan Sehrawat (Raider) 105 29 4 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) 148 25 5 Rishank Devadiga (Raider) 122 25 6 Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder) 157 23 7 Kashiling Adake (Raider) 92 23 8 Ajay Thakur (Raider) 120 23 9 Siddharth Desai (Raider) 63 22 10 Vikash Kandola (Raider) 96 20

Do-or-Die Raid Points:

Deepak Hooda, the do-or-die champion

The Haryana-based Deepak Hooda, who plays for the Bengal Warriors, is primarily a raider, but he is versatile on the mat, earning him the title of all-rounder. He shines in the most challenging situations and tops the list of do-or-die raid points. Rising from a humble background, Hooda has represented and won medals at the South Asian Games, Asian Games, and the World Cup.

Also Read: Deepak Hooda- 4th Raider to cross 1000 Raid Points

S.No. Name Matches Played Do-or-Die Raid Points 1 Deepak Hooda (All Rounder) 157 209 2 Sachin (Raider) 104 192 3 Pardeep Narwal (Raider) 150 181 4 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) 148 174 5 Ajay Thakur (Raider) 120 163 6 Maninder Singh (Raider) 121 160 7 Shrikant Jadhav (Raider) 119 133 8 Rishank Devadiga (Raider) 122 129 9 Rajesh Mondal (Raider) 89 124 10 Vikash Kandola (Raider) 96 116

Average Raid Points: