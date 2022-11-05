Pro Kabaddi 2022: Deepak Hooda becomes 4th raider to cross 1000 raid points

Former Indian Captain and ace all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda became the fourth-ever player to cross 1000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history.

Deepak Hooda crossed this milestone in the game against Gujarat Giants today. He joins the list of Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Rahul Chaudhari. Deepak is an all-rounder by trait and he has 94 tackle points to his name along with 1000 raid points.

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 has witnessed Maninder Singh, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Hooda cross the 1000 points milestone. These three players started their careers together in the first season of PKL and have been consistently doing well for their respective franchises.

Deepak Hooda and his PKL Journey

Belonging to the Rohtak district of Haryana, Deepak Niwas Hooda received the second-highest bid in the first-ever auction of Pro Kabaddi from Telugu Titans. Starting his career with Telugu Titans, Deepak scored 89 and 96 points in two seasons for them.

He moved to Puneri Paltan in the third season and represented them for three seasons and scored heaps of raid points. It was with Puneri Paltan that Deepak established himself as one of the best all-rounders of the league.

Following his exploits in the Pro Kabaddi League, Deepak was named captain of the Indian national team.

After Puneri Paltan, Deepak was bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers and he was named captain. Deepak scored 208 raid points in the first season of Jaipur but his performances waned away in the later seasons.

In the season 9 auction, Bengal Warriors went for him and bought him as the support raider to Maninder Singh.

Known for his ankle holds and strong running hand touch, Deepak has been one of the best players from the start of the league and he will look to continue his form to help Bengal Warriors to another title.