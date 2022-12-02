Arjun Deshwal: Top 10 Facts about the Jaipur Pink Panther

A huge #ShoutOutSaturday to @jaipurpinkpanthers' best raider of the #vivoProKabaddi Season 8, Arjun Deshwal! 🙌 Will he lead the #PantherSquad to the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/R4vIyCP3Hj

Deshwal was offered a position in the army by the Bangalore and Hyderabad contingents. He, however, declined the offers and continued to train until he turned 18. Finally, he was chosen for the Roorkee Army Trial and soon joined the army at Roorkee.