Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

Arjun Deshwal: Top 10 Facts about the Jaipur Pink Panther

Here are 10 facts about the 23-year-old raider Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal: Top 10 Facts about the Jaipur Pink Panther
X
By

Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 2 Dec 2022 11:02 AM GMT
The current edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is proving to be another memorable season. Since its inception in 2014, it has gone from strength to strength. With season 9 of the PKL nearing its end, let's look at the top 10 facts and stats about Arjun Deshwal, the top raider for the inaugural champions of the league, the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
1. The Origin and Background
The 23-year-old star hails from the remote village of Basera, Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh. He began playing Kabaddi at the age of 14 and chose to be a raider due to his agility and quick reflexes. Within a span of two years, he entered the Nationals, representing his school in the U-16 category, and the rest is history.

2. Army Trials

Deshwal was offered a position in the army by the Bangalore and Hyderabad contingents. He, however, declined the offers and continued to train until he turned 18. Finally, he was chosen for the Roorkee Army Trial and soon joined the army at Roorkee.

3. Professional Career and entry into PKL

Arjun entered the PKL through the U-Mumba team. He contributed alongside several others in Season 6 and Season 7 of the League. His 106 points in 19 games, although not spectacular, were enough to gain the interest of the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

4. Journey with the Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deshwal was acquired for 96 lakhs in 2021 as a result of his performance in Season 7, making him the league's third-most expensive player. He played in 22 games in the previous edition and earned 267 raid points with a strike rate of 63%. He was a natural choice for retention.

5. Story at Season 9

With 189 successful raids, 242 player raid points, 15 super 10s, and a handsome average of 12.73 average raid points, he tops all of the charts so far in the Season 9 stats. With a few games left on the schedule and potentially a few more in the playoffs, it wouldn't be a surprise if this turns out to be his best season so far. With Arjun, Ajith Kumar, and the young Ankush by their sides, the Pink Panthers gun for another title.

6. Stats in PKL

Arjun appears on the all-time top-10 list alongside veterans Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, etc with a league average of 9.57 raid points. As of November 25, 2022, he ranks seventh in the League in terms of Super 10s, with 31 such feats in 60 matches played.
SeasonMatchesRaid PointsSuper 10sSuper Raids
PKL 63400
PKL 71910432
PKL 822267166
PKL 919242157

7. Panther of Super 10s

A Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi is achieved when the raider manages to score 10 points or more. Since the league's inception in 2014, very few have accomplished it as consistently as Arjun Deshwal. With 15 Super 10s to his name, he continues to go on in the tournament.

8. Signature Moves

Playing the right raider, the toe touch is Arjun's go-to signature move. The player swiftly bends down and scores points, using their foot to make contact with a defender. The toe touch is a spontaneous move used by a raider to outwit unassuming defenders, and it is heavily reliant on speed and agility.

9. Teams Played For

Besides the Jaipur Pink Panthers (PKL), Arjun has represented the Services Sports Control Board (Sr. National Kabaddi Championship), Green Army (Inter Services Kabaddi Championship), and U Mumba (PKL).

10. Way Forward

With his stellar performance and consistent form, Arjun currently appears on the list of the national team's probables for the Asian Games scheduled for next year in China. With a "Kabaddi is Life" tattoo on his arm, he continues to strive hard to achieve his dream.

Raider Arjun Deshwal in action (Source: Sportstar- The Hindu)

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X