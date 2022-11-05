Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel Atrachali becomes most successful defender in PKL history

Popularly known as 'Sultan', Puneri Paltan's Fazel Atrachali created history as he became the most successful defender in PKL history with 397 points after the game against U.P. Yoddhas on Friday.

Fazel scored seven tackle points against U.P. Yoddhas and overtook Indian legend Manjeet Chillar to achieve this feat. Fazel has scored 397 tackle points in 133 games and Manjeet Chillar ended his illustrious career with 392 tackle points in 132 games.

A two-time PKL champion, Fazel Atrachali is playing for Puneri Paltan and has scored 29 tackle points in eight games in PKL 9.



Talking about his achievement, the Puneri Paltan skipper said, "I always think about the difficult times at the beginning of my PKL career. It's very difficult to be consistent for so many years. We are living away from home. We have to sleep early and take care of our bodies. I've put in a lot of hard work to be here today."

PKL Journey of Fazel Atrachali

One of the earliest Iranian players to make their name in the Pro Kabaddi League, Fazel Atrachali started his career with U Mumba. Mostly used as an impact substitute, Fazel became champion with them in his debut season.

Fazel stayed one more season with U Mumba and made the left corner position his own. With the strength of a beast and some wrestling-esque tackles, Fazel became one of the most feared defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates brought Fazel for the fourth season and he recorded his best season scoring 52 tackle points, becoming the best defender in the league and winning the trophy.

With new teams introduced in the 5th season of PKL, Gujarat Giants came calling and it was the start of the journey for Fazel Atrachali- the leader. Under the tutelage of Manpreet Singh, Fazel formed one of the deadliest defensive trios of PKL with Sunil Kumar and Abhozar Mighani. He captained them to the final in their debut season.



Fazel made a return to U Mumba in the 6th season as a leader and stayed with them for the next three seasons. He registered his best-ever season in the 7th season scoring 84 tackle points, when he became the best defender of the league again.

The eighth season of PKL was poor for both Fazel and U Mumba. In the season 9 auction, Fazel was picked by Puneri Paltan for a record price of Rs. 1.38 crores making him the most expensive defender in PKL history.

Fazel Atrachali- A tactical leader

Apart from being a name which terrorises every raiding unit, Fazel Atrachali has grown exponentially as a leader and captain. Known for his chatters and advice during the game, Fazel has an astute understanding of the game and is known to run the show on the mat.

Fazel has won games with his tactical presence multiple times and the biggest of them was Iran's upset against India in Asian Games 2018 semi-finals. Puneri Paltan has immensely benefited from the captaincy of Fazel and they sit at the top of the table.

With almost half the season gone, Fazel Atrachali might end the wait for the title for Puneri Paltan with his brilliant form and captaincy.