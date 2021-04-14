IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth fixture of IPL 2021.



Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming start to their IPL 2021 campaign.

Coming up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi took SRH bowlers to the sword.

Things got from bad to worse when David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha had to depart early during the run-chase.

While Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey's partnership did raise hopes, in the end, they fell 10 runs short of the mark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, got off to a dream season opener.

Thanks to an inspired bowling performance from Harshal Patel which fetched him a fifer, RCB were able to keep Mumbai Indians batting unit in check.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell played solid knocks but in the end, it was the evergreen AB De Villiers who took them extremely close to the finishing line during the run-chase which was eventually finished off by Harshal Patel, the man of the night.

And as your put together your XI for the Dream 11 app, here's our squad for your ready reference.