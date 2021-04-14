Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks
You can win big with these overseas stars in your Dream11 Fantasy side for the SRH vs RCB match on April 14.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth fixture of IPL 2021.
Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming start to their IPL 2021 campaign.
Coming up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi took SRH bowlers to the sword.
Things got from bad to worse when David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha had to depart early during the run-chase.
While Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey's partnership did raise hopes, in the end, they fell 10 runs short of the mark.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, got off to a dream season opener.
Thanks to an inspired bowling performance from Harshal Patel which fetched him a fifer, RCB were able to keep Mumbai Indians batting unit in check.
Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell played solid knocks but in the end, it was the evergreen AB De Villiers who took them extremely close to the finishing line during the run-chase which was eventually finished off by Harshal Patel, the man of the night.
And as your put together your XI for the Dream 11 app, here's our squad for your ready reference.
SRH vs RCB: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Playing XI
AB De Villiers (10 Credits)
AB De Villiers is one of the greatest overseas batsmen in the history of IPL. He had a fabulous start to IPL 2021 and scored a match-winning knock of 48 runs from 27 deliveries.
Jonny Bairstow (9 Credits)
Jonny Bairstow got into his groove easily against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match. He scored a 40-ball 55 and it was only after his dismissal that SRH's hopes ended in the last game.
Wriddhiman Saha (8.5 Credits)
Wriddhiman Saha failed to make an impact in the first match. He had a spectacular IPL 2020 however and scored runs at an average of over 70 and a strike rate close to 140.
Virat Kohli (10.5 Credits)
Virat Kohli is the highest scorer in the Indian Premier League. He played the knock of an anchor in the last game, scoring 33 runs from 29 balls.
Abdul Samad (8 Credits)
Abdul Samad came out to bat pretty late but he looked so impressive that one could make a case that SRH would've won had he been promoted. With the help of two humongous sixes off Cummins, Samad scored an impressive 8-ball 19.
David Warner (10.5 Credits)
David Warner is the third-highest scorer in IPL history but had a rare failure against KKR in the first match. Warner has three 80+ scores in the last four List-A games he played before arriving in India.
Washington Sundar (8.5 Credits)
Washington Sundar picked up a wicket in the last match. RCB also decided to open with him and he could prove to be a decent all-rounder choice.
Harshal Patel (8.5 Credits)
Harshal Patel was the star of the show in the season opener against Mumbai Indians. He picked up a fifer in the first game and got rid of some dangerous batsmen. Harshal also hit the winning runs in the game.
Rashid Khan (9.5 Credits)
Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the league and has a fantastic IPL economy rate. He picked up the wickets of Andre Russell and Shubman Gill in the previous match.
Kyle Jamieson (8.5 Credits)
Kyle Jamieson had a wonderful start to his IPL career. He picked up the wicket of an in-form Suryakmar Yadav and also conceded just 27 runs in his four overs.
T Natarajan (8.5 Credits)
Despite going a tad bit expensive, T Natarajan picked up the important wicket of the dangerous Rahul Tripathi in the last game against KKR.
SRH vs RCB Multiplier Picks
Captain: AB De Villiers
AB De Villiers has under-25 scores just once in his last five IPL knocks.
Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow scored a sensational half-century in the last game and almost took his team past the finishing line.
SRH vs RCB: Our Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket line
And that is our lineup for the Dream11 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Good luck to all of you!
(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings)