The Indian Premier League exudes an aura of cricket royalty, unlike no other tournament.

Where else would you find the likes of Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard going head-to-head against Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB De Villiers, and Kyle Jamieson?

It's safe to say, the season opener of IPL 2021 wasn't short on household names.



However, by the end of the match, the name of a 30-year-old and rather obscure pace bowler from Haryana was on everyone's lips - Harshal Patel.

☝️ Hardik Pandya ☝️ Ishan Kishan ☝️ Kieron Pollard ☝️ Krunal Pandya ☝️ Marco Jansen Harshal Patel became the first player to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 👀 #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0nqx2CTitg

Going into the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore were criticized by many for their lack of resources when it comes to death-bowling.

It's an arena of the game that haunted them last season and which they failed to address in the IPL 2021 Auction as well.



Harshal Patel, however, made sure that this time around, the joke would be on all the fans.

Coming in to bowl the final over of the innings, he was up against the KP brothers in Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Krunal Pandya had recently smashed the fastest half-century for a debutant in ODI cricket. Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, is Kieron Pollard. An IPL strike rate close to 150 is a mere understatement to his batting prowess.

First ball

Harshal Patel, however, remained unfazed by the names.

He had gotten past the defences of Krunal's superstar brother Hardik in the 16th over and then took care of Ishan Kishan in the 18th.

High on confidence as well as adrenaline, he charged towards Krunal Pandya in the first ball of the final over and bowled a tight delivery on the leg stump line. Krunal went for flamboyance and whipped out his blade.

The ball sailed high into the night sky and dropped right into the hands of Dan Christian in Deep Mid-Wicket.

Second ball

In the second ball of the over, he was up against the mighty Kieron Pollard.

Keeping the line full, Harshal ingeniously took the pace off the ball, almost daring and inviting Pollard to have a go at him. The man from Trinidad took the bait and swung at it wildly with a single hand.

And like what most half-executed shots do, it found the safe hands of Washington Sundar in the deep. Lightning had struck twice.

Third ball

For his hattrick-ball, the RCB pacer was up against rookie Marco Jansen.

In an almost Malingaesque manner, Harshal bowled a slow, dipping yorker that missed the leg stump by a hair or two.

Had he kept it straighter to the stumps, he'd not only have his well-deserved hattrick in the season opener but would've also made a major statement.

Fourth ball

Not taking a moment to rue the missed chances, the bowler who was now in his elements made sure to stick to the line of stumps in the fourth delivery of the final over.

It was almost like the three balls he bowled before set up the perfect opportunity for him to bowl a beautiful slow yorker and Harshal Patel executed it with disdain.