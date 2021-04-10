IPL 2021: MI vs RCB – The records that matter

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign with a last gasp win over defending champions Mumbai Indian's at the Chepauk on April 9.

But it wasn't before the classy AB de Villiers dug them out of a spot of bother with a stellar 48 (27).

Bowling first, RCB had managed to restrict Mumbai thanks to a deceptive last over from Harshal Patel.

With the dust now having settled from the opening night, here's a quick look at some key numbers that made it to the record books.

Stat-Attack: The records from Match #1 - MI vs RCB

9 consecutive losses

With their loss on opening night of IPL 2021 to RCB, Mumbai Indians have now lost their 9th consecutive opening game in the IPL.

1st fifer

Harshal Patel became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against the illustrious Mumbai Paltan.

Remarkably, the previous best bowling performance against Mumbai was incidentally by Rohit Sharma himself. Playing for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai in 2009, Sharma the off-spinner bagged a 4/6 in a magical two-over spell

3rd RCB bowler

Harshal Patel is just the third RCB bowler to register a fifer in the history of IPL

3rd best figures

Harshal Patel's 5/27 on the night is now the third-best IPL bowling showing for an Indian uncapped player. The top two are:

5/14 – Ankit Rajpoot – KXIP vs SRH in 2018

5/20 – Varun Chakravrthy – KKR vs DC in 2020

92 sixes

RCB's Glenn Maxwell now has 92 sixes in his IPL career.

171 balls

When Glenn Maxwell carted Krunal Pandya for a six in match #1 of IPL 2021, he ended a six-hitting drought that had lasted all of 171 balls across 19 IPL matches.

His last six came on 27th April 2018, when, playing for Delhi, the Aussie carted sixes off Sunil Narine and Mitchell Johnson.

