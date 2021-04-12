IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH: The numbers that stand out

Despite losing Shubman Gill just after the Powerplay, Kolkata Knight Riders found themselves in a comfortable stride thanks to the heroics of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

The pair added close to 100 runs for the second-wicket partnership and more importantly, kept on piling the boundaries and sixes.



While Rahul Tripathi had to walk back to the pavilion after his 29-ball 5, Rana stuck around until the 18th over and departed after scoring 80 runs. Andre Russell came, Andre Russell went. Eoin Morgan came, Eoin Morgan went. Dinesh Karthik came, Dinesh Karthik saw, Dinesh Karthik smashed. Thanks to his 9-ball 22, KKR finished on a high after being momentarily stuck in a quagmire. Ultimately, DK's innings proved to be the difference. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Wriddhiman Saha and captain Warner pretty early in the run-chase which deflated their hopes. Though Jonny Bairstow, helped by Manish Pandey came close to bringing SRH back into the game, Pat Cummins struck at the right time to dismiss the partnership and seal the fate of the game. A few late blows from Abdul Samad caused a few signs of worry, but DK's late blast in the first innings and Andre Russell's confident finish in the final over ensured that KKR would win their IPL 2021 season opener with aplomb. Along the way, several records, and numbers were registered. We list several of those here. Can't be a coincidence, can it? Nitish Rana's last six innings in the IPL share an uncanny pattern, almost too precise to be true. 0(1), 81(53),0(1), 87(61), 0(1), 80(56). Now we're not suggesting that Nitish Rana is going to get out on a first-ball duck in the very next match, all we're saying is if he fails to fetch points on fantasy cricket in his next match, we told you so. 50s in the top-5 batting slots Also, Nitish Rana became only the third batsman after Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson to make an IPL fifty from all the top five batting positions. Harbhajan Singh still striding at 40

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh made several records during the night. When everyone was expecting Pat Cummins to open the bowling for KKR, out came Bhajji with the ball. Including the game against SRH on April 11, Harbhajan Singh has opened the bowling 36 times in the IPL and no other spinner has done it more often than him. Ravichandran Ashwin, with 33 instances comes next on the list.

Bhajji's IPL trophy connect Marking his KKR debut, Harbhajan Singh also became the first cricketer to play for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the only teams in the IPL who have won multiple titles. David Warner's IPL blues In his last two innings, David Warner scored 3 runs against KKR and 2 runs against DC. This is the first time in his Sunrisers Hyderabad career that he got dismissed for a single-digit score in back-to-back innings. The last time it had happened for him in the IPL was back in 2013, way before he joined the Orange Army. Warner's one consistent lad, isn't he? Can't be a coincidence, can it? Part 2 On 11th April 2011, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Deccan Chargers by 9 runs. Exactly 10 years later, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. What makes this fact wilder is that the last ball in both the matches were hit for a six with the outcome of the match being a foregone conclusion. Whenever Manish Pandey plays well, SRH loses?



Manish Pandey is everyone's villain today for getting SRH this close and not winning. Right. Got to 50 off 37 balls. Decent. SRH had to get 54 off 3.4 overs when MP reached his 50. After that he faced 7 out of 22 total balls for SRH. Made 11. https://t.co/1n7Tlh7K8z — Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) April 11, 2021